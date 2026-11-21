Contrivian Appoints Joseph Reale to its Board of Directors as Contrivian Expands its Focus on Mission-Critical Connectivity for Federal Agencies
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Aerospace and Defense executive brings more than 30 years of government and defense experience to Contrivian.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – November. 19, 2026 – Contrivian, a technology company providing mission-critical connectivity, has appointed Joseph Reale (“JR”) to its Board of Directors. Reale brings more than 30 years’ experience across government, aerospace and defense as Contrivian expands its work with US federal and defense organizations.
Reale currently serves as CEO and Board Director at MAG Aerospace, a provider of C5ISR and other mission capabilities to US government and allied customers. Previously, he served as President and Senior Vice President of Camber Corporation, a subsidiary of Huntington Ingalls Industries, and Vice President of the Defense Solutions Group at SAIC.
“Contrivian is addressing an important need for government and defense organizations that operate in environments where connectivity cannot be treated as a conventional IT service,” said Joseph Reale, Board Director at Contrivian. “Its software-led approach combined with active-active connectivity offers a compelling model for mission-critical operations. I’m pleased to join the board as Contrivian expands in the federal market.”
Contrivian has a global connectivity footprint spanning over 160 countries and works with over 600 carrier relationships worldwide. The company recently completed its merger with networking software company Big Network and launched Contrivian Constellation.
“JR brings a depth of government and defense experience that is highly relevant to where Contrivian is heading,” said Grant Kirkwood, CEO and Founder of Contrivian. “His expertise will help take Contrivian to another level as we expand our work with government customers and build the company for its next stage of growth.”
In September 2026, Contrivian launched Contrivian Government Solutions. It is a dedicated division focused on secure, mission-critical connectivity for US federal agencies and defense organizations. Government Solutions was created in response to growing interest from federal and defense customers following the launch of Contrivian Constellation, the company’s multi-constellation LEO solution.
Contrivian Government Solutions provides secure connectivity for denied, degraded, and disrupted environments.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – November. 19, 2026 – Contrivian, a technology company providing mission-critical connectivity, has appointed Joseph Reale (“JR”) to its Board of Directors. Reale brings more than 30 years’ experience across government, aerospace and defense as Contrivian expands its work with US federal and defense organizations.
Reale currently serves as CEO and Board Director at MAG Aerospace, a provider of C5ISR and other mission capabilities to US government and allied customers. Previously, he served as President and Senior Vice President of Camber Corporation, a subsidiary of Huntington Ingalls Industries, and Vice President of the Defense Solutions Group at SAIC.
“Contrivian is addressing an important need for government and defense organizations that operate in environments where connectivity cannot be treated as a conventional IT service,” said Joseph Reale, Board Director at Contrivian. “Its software-led approach combined with active-active connectivity offers a compelling model for mission-critical operations. I’m pleased to join the board as Contrivian expands in the federal market.”
Contrivian has a global connectivity footprint spanning over 160 countries and works with over 600 carrier relationships worldwide. The company recently completed its merger with networking software company Big Network and launched Contrivian Constellation.
“JR brings a depth of government and defense experience that is highly relevant to where Contrivian is heading,” said Grant Kirkwood, CEO and Founder of Contrivian. “His expertise will help take Contrivian to another level as we expand our work with government customers and build the company for its next stage of growth.”
In September 2026, Contrivian launched Contrivian Government Solutions. It is a dedicated division focused on secure, mission-critical connectivity for US federal agencies and defense organizations. Government Solutions was created in response to growing interest from federal and defense customers following the launch of Contrivian Constellation, the company’s multi-constellation LEO solution.
Contrivian Government Solutions provides secure connectivity for denied, degraded, and disrupted environments.
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