New Education Book by Dr. Ryan M. Wydra Offers a Practical Rethink of Student Behavior, Classroom Management, and School Support
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Before You Send Them Out helps educators move beyond removal and teach the skills students need to succeed
When a student is sent out of the classroom, the immediate disruption may end, but what happens when that student returns? In Before You Send Them Out: Rethinking Student Behavior, Classroom Management, and the Power of Relationships, Dr. Ryan M. Wydra invites educators to look beyond removal as the complete response to challenging behavior and consider what students and teachers need before, during, and after a difficult moment.
Before You Send Them Out addresses a familiar reality for teachers, special educators, instructional coaches, and school leaders: a student refuses a direction, frustration rises, and instruction comes to a halt. Removal may be necessary to protect safety or restore order, but it cannot serve as the entire intervention. Without meaningful follow-up, a student may return to the same demands and expectations without having learned a different way to respond. The book examines how behavior may reflect unmet skill needs, instructional barriers, relationship concerns, or gaps in schoolwide support.
Drawing on 20 years of experience in education, including special education and instructional coaching, Dr. Wydra presents a practical framework for responding with both accountability and care. Readers will find strategies for recognizing skill gaps behind behavior, teaching expectations as intentionally as academic content, preventing public power struggles, de-escalating difficult situations, strengthening relationships, and planning intentional classroom reentry. The book does not reject appropriate disciplinary consequences or necessary safety-related removals; it emphasizes what educators do next.
The book also offers guidance on using IEPs, Functional Behavior Assessments (FBAs), and Behavior Intervention Plans (BIPs) effectively, while emphasizing the critical role administrators play in supporting classroom teachers. Practical resources, including ABC observation forms, replacement-skill planning sheets, and reentry checklists, are designed for immediate use during the school day.
At the heart of Before You Send Them Out is a clear message: students deserve more than removal, teachers deserve meaningful support, and compassion and accountability can coexist. Rather than simply managing disruption, the book encourages schools to provide meaningful follow-up, teach replacement skills, and support lasting progress.
About the Author
Dr. Ryan M. Wydra, EdD, is a scholar-practitioner, educator, author, and consultant with 20 years of experience in education. He earned his Doctor of Education from Liberty University, where his applied research focused on collaboration between general and special education teachers. He currently serves as a Math and Science Instructional Coach in the Beaufort County School District in South Carolina. His professional experience includes special education, inclusive instruction, case management, instructional coaching, mentoring, and educational leadership.
Dr. Wydra is the founder of AdvocateEd Consulting & Publishing LLC, operating as AdvocateEd Publishing, and the author of three education books: Teaching Academic Seminar with Purpose; Coffee, Chaos, and IEPs; and Before You Send Them Out. His first two titles achieved #1 Amazon New Release recognition. Before You Send Them Out reached #1 in three Amazon Free Kindle categories during a promotional campaign. His work emphasizes practical, research-informed strategies that help educators support students while maintaining high expectations and effective learning environments.
For more information, visit
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Before You Send Them Out: Rethinking Student Behavior, Classroom Management, and the Power of Relationships is available on Amazon:
Book Details
Title: Before You Send Them Out: Rethinking Student Behavior, Classroom Management, and the Power of Relationships
Author: Dr. Ryan M. Wydra
Publisher: AdvocateEd Consulting & Publishing LLC
Publication Date: November 12, 2026
ISBN: 9798993042862
Genre: Nonfiction / Education
PR by BookBuzz
BookBuzzhelps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let’s Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!
When a student is sent out of the classroom, the immediate disruption may end, but what happens when that student returns? In Before You Send Them Out: Rethinking Student Behavior, Classroom Management, and the Power of Relationships, Dr. Ryan M. Wydra invites educators to look beyond removal as the complete response to challenging behavior and consider what students and teachers need before, during, and after a difficult moment.
Before You Send Them Out addresses a familiar reality for teachers, special educators, instructional coaches, and school leaders: a student refuses a direction, frustration rises, and instruction comes to a halt. Removal may be necessary to protect safety or restore order, but it cannot serve as the entire intervention. Without meaningful follow-up, a student may return to the same demands and expectations without having learned a different way to respond. The book examines how behavior may reflect unmet skill needs, instructional barriers, relationship concerns, or gaps in schoolwide support.
Drawing on 20 years of experience in education, including special education and instructional coaching, Dr. Wydra presents a practical framework for responding with both accountability and care. Readers will find strategies for recognizing skill gaps behind behavior, teaching expectations as intentionally as academic content, preventing public power struggles, de-escalating difficult situations, strengthening relationships, and planning intentional classroom reentry. The book does not reject appropriate disciplinary consequences or necessary safety-related removals; it emphasizes what educators do next.
The book also offers guidance on using IEPs, Functional Behavior Assessments (FBAs), and Behavior Intervention Plans (BIPs) effectively, while emphasizing the critical role administrators play in supporting classroom teachers. Practical resources, including ABC observation forms, replacement-skill planning sheets, and reentry checklists, are designed for immediate use during the school day.
At the heart of Before You Send Them Out is a clear message: students deserve more than removal, teachers deserve meaningful support, and compassion and accountability can coexist. Rather than simply managing disruption, the book encourages schools to provide meaningful follow-up, teach replacement skills, and support lasting progress.
About the Author
Dr. Ryan M. Wydra, EdD, is a scholar-practitioner, educator, author, and consultant with 20 years of experience in education. He earned his Doctor of Education from Liberty University, where his applied research focused on collaboration between general and special education teachers. He currently serves as a Math and Science Instructional Coach in the Beaufort County School District in South Carolina. His professional experience includes special education, inclusive instruction, case management, instructional coaching, mentoring, and educational leadership.
Dr. Wydra is the founder of AdvocateEd Consulting & Publishing LLC, operating as AdvocateEd Publishing, and the author of three education books: Teaching Academic Seminar with Purpose; Coffee, Chaos, and IEPs; and Before You Send Them Out. His first two titles achieved #1 Amazon New Release recognition. Before You Send Them Out reached #1 in three Amazon Free Kindle categories during a promotional campaign. His work emphasizes practical, research-informed strategies that help educators support students while maintaining high expectations and effective learning environments.
For more information, visit
Connect with Dr. Ryan M. Wydra:
LinkedIn:
X:
Instagram:
Before You Send Them Out: Rethinking Student Behavior, Classroom Management, and the Power of Relationships is available on Amazon:
Book Details
Title: Before You Send Them Out: Rethinking Student Behavior, Classroom Management, and the Power of Relationships
Author: Dr. Ryan M. Wydra
Publisher: AdvocateEd Consulting & Publishing LLC
Publication Date: November 12, 2026
ISBN: 9798993042862
Genre: Nonfiction / Education
PR by BookBuzz
BookBuzzhelps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let’s Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!
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