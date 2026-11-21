Takween Al Ghurair challenges Emirati students to tackle UAE food security
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) UAE, 20 November 2026; The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation has launched the second edition of the Takween Al Ghurair Innovation Challenge, inviting Emirati school students across all seven emirates to develop practical solutions to food security and sustainability challenges in the UAE.
Aligned with the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051, the competition forms part of Takween Al Ghurair, AGF’s national enrichment program that provides Emirati youth with opportunities to develop skills and confidence beyond the classroom.
Running during the 2026–2027 academic year under the theme ‘Growing Food: From Desert to Table’, the challenge will bring together schools, communities, experts and implementing partners to support students as they develop ideas responding to local needs. Students will draw on scientific advances and Emirati agricultural knowledge to explore how food can be grown in a desert environment, how water can be used more efficiently and how community food systems can be strengthened.
The challenge aims to engage up to 1,200 students aged 13–18 in approximately 300 teams of three to four. Participation is open to Ministry of Education schools, ADEK Charter schools and private schools in the UAE with at least 70% Emirati enrolment.
The competition includes two categories across two age groups: Level 1, cycle 2 students, grades 5-8 and Level 2, cycle 3 students, grades 9-12. At both levels, students can participate in either Food Systems & Community Resilience, a non-technology-based track, or Tech for Agriculture & Climate, a technology-based track. Through the challenge, students will strengthen critical thinking, collaboration and creativity while gaining exposure to career pathways in food, agriculture and sustainability.
“Food security is a national priority that calls for fresh thinking and practical solutions,” said Mona Ghander, senior vice president of Innovative Solutions & Strategic Partnerships at AGF. “Through Takween Al Ghurair, we are giving young Emiratis the opportunity to apply their knowledge to real-world challenges, test their ideas and develop the skills to contribute to sectors that will shape the UAE’s future.”
Students will lead their projects from the outset, researching a food security issue in the UAE and developing a proposal or portfolio with guidance from a teacher or a coach. The challenge will take teams through two stages, beginning with the development and submission of their proposed solution. Online masterclasses covering innovation, research, project development and the food industry will support teams in refining their ideas.
The top 32 teams will progress to the second stage, where they will receive kits to develop physical prototypes. At an in-person finale, a panel of industry experts will assess the teams’ presentations and prototypes and select winners across the four categories. Prizes will include cash vouchers, awards and certificates, as well as experiential learning opportunities, including visits to facilities such as farms and other facilities to gain firsthand exposure to food production and industry processes.
The second edition builds on the 2025-2026 pilot, which received more than 100 team applications. The expanded challenge will give more Emirati students hands-on experience in research, problem-solving and innovation, while introducing them to potential study and career opportunities in agriculture, food production and sustainability.
Aligned with the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051, the competition forms part of Takween Al Ghurair, AGF’s national enrichment program that provides Emirati youth with opportunities to develop skills and confidence beyond the classroom.
Running during the 2026–2027 academic year under the theme ‘Growing Food: From Desert to Table’, the challenge will bring together schools, communities, experts and implementing partners to support students as they develop ideas responding to local needs. Students will draw on scientific advances and Emirati agricultural knowledge to explore how food can be grown in a desert environment, how water can be used more efficiently and how community food systems can be strengthened.
The challenge aims to engage up to 1,200 students aged 13–18 in approximately 300 teams of three to four. Participation is open to Ministry of Education schools, ADEK Charter schools and private schools in the UAE with at least 70% Emirati enrolment.
The competition includes two categories across two age groups: Level 1, cycle 2 students, grades 5-8 and Level 2, cycle 3 students, grades 9-12. At both levels, students can participate in either Food Systems & Community Resilience, a non-technology-based track, or Tech for Agriculture & Climate, a technology-based track. Through the challenge, students will strengthen critical thinking, collaboration and creativity while gaining exposure to career pathways in food, agriculture and sustainability.
“Food security is a national priority that calls for fresh thinking and practical solutions,” said Mona Ghander, senior vice president of Innovative Solutions & Strategic Partnerships at AGF. “Through Takween Al Ghurair, we are giving young Emiratis the opportunity to apply their knowledge to real-world challenges, test their ideas and develop the skills to contribute to sectors that will shape the UAE’s future.”
Students will lead their projects from the outset, researching a food security issue in the UAE and developing a proposal or portfolio with guidance from a teacher or a coach. The challenge will take teams through two stages, beginning with the development and submission of their proposed solution. Online masterclasses covering innovation, research, project development and the food industry will support teams in refining their ideas.
The top 32 teams will progress to the second stage, where they will receive kits to develop physical prototypes. At an in-person finale, a panel of industry experts will assess the teams’ presentations and prototypes and select winners across the four categories. Prizes will include cash vouchers, awards and certificates, as well as experiential learning opportunities, including visits to facilities such as farms and other facilities to gain firsthand exposure to food production and industry processes.
The second edition builds on the 2025-2026 pilot, which received more than 100 team applications. The expanded challenge will give more Emirati students hands-on experience in research, problem-solving and innovation, while introducing them to potential study and career opportunities in agriculture, food production and sustainability.
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