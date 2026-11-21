MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov and representatives of the Ganja City Executive Authority met in Ganja (Azerbaijan) on November 18, 2026, to discuss prospects for expanding trade, industrial, tourism, and educational cooperation between Osh and Ganja.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the sides explored prospects for establishing joint ventures, promoting Kyrgyz agricultural products on the broader Azerbaijani market, and fostering partnerships between higher education institutions in the two cities.

The officials also reviewed plans to develop cross-border tourism routes under the "Modern Silk Road Joint Tour Package" initiative.

As part of his working visit, Maksat Mamytkanov toured the Azeraluminium plant as well as the Ganja Instrument-Making Plant, which manufactures smart meters for water, gas, and electricity.

The talks and industrial site visits were aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, deepening interregional engagement, and identifying new areas for collaborative projects.

Ganja and Osh are the second-largest cities in Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, respectively, and serve as major industrial, cultural, and logistics hubs in their regions. In recent years, Baku and Bishkek have actively promoted direct city-to-city ties alongside bilateral agreements. Both cities share deep historical roots along the ancient Silk Road and hold significant potential for cooperation in agro-processing, light industry, and academic exchanges.