MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay will visit Tiruchirappalli on Monday, November 23, to inaugurate newly constructed medical facilities at the Puthur Government Hospital complex and participate in a series of official programmes, including an 18-km roadshow.

The Chief Minister's visit was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed following the death of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) legislator V.S. Babu, who represented the Kolathur Assembly constituency.

Following the postponement, the state administration rescheduled the visit for Monday, with preparations underway to ensure the smooth conduct of the programmes.

According to the revised itinerary, Vijay will travel from Chennai to Tiruchirappalli by air before proceeding to various venues to attend government functions and interact with the public.

The inauguration of the new medical buildings at the Puthur Government Hospital complex will be among the principal engagements during the visit. The additional infrastructure is expected to strengthen healthcare facilities and improve medical services available to patients in Tiruchirappalli and surrounding districts.

The Chief Minister will also distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries under various state government schemes during the programme. An 18-km roadshow has also been planned as part of Vijay's visit.

The district administration and police are making extensive security and traffic arrangements for the roadshow. Senior police officials are coordinating security measures along the Chief Minister's travel route and at the venues of the official functions.

Additional personnel are expected to be deployed at important junctions and locations where large crowds may gather. The authorities are also making arrangements to regulate vehicular movement and minimise inconvenience to the public during the visit.

The postponement of the original programme followed the death of Babu, whose passing prompted expressions of grief from the Chief Minister and leaders across the political spectrum.

Vijay had described the legislator's death as an irreparable loss and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, party workers and residents of Kolathur.

With the revised schedule now in place, officials in Tiruchirappalli are finalising preparations for Monday's programmes, including the hospital inauguration, distribution of welfare assistance and the Chief Minister's roadshow.