MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 21 (IANS) Eight people were injured, four of them critically, after a vehicle carrying wedding guests overturned into a roadside ditch on the Munger-Mirzachauki four-lane highway in Bihar on Saturday.

The accident occurred around 4 a.m. near Kamarganj when the driver reportedly dozed off at the wheel, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

All the injured were rescued with the help of local residents and rushed to Sadar Hospital for treatment.

The wedding party had travelled from Farda village, under the Safiasarai police station area, to Makanpur in Sultanganj to attend a wedding ceremony.

After the celebrations, they were returning home when the accident took place.

According to preliminary information, the driver fell asleep while driving near Kamarganj.

The vehicle subsequently veered off the road and overturned into a ditch.

The accident triggered panic among the passengers, with cries for help drawing the attention of nearby residents.

Local people rushed to the spot, helped pull the passengers out of the overturned vehicle and arranged for their transportation to Sadar Hospital.

The injured have been identified as Aman Kumar (26), son of Sunil Rai; Avinash Kumar (25), son of Gudiya Devi; Ashok Yadav (45), son of Balmiki Yadav; Badal Kumar (24), son of Diwakar Rai; Shivam Kumar (22), son of Anil Rai; and Aditya Kumar (15), son of Nilesh Kumar. All six are residents of Farda village.

The other two injured are Piyush Kumar (15), son of Navin Chaudhary, a resident of Garhi Rampur under the Naya Ramnagar police station area, and one other person whose identity was not specified in the initial information.

Dr Faiz Uddin of Sadar Hospital Munger said four of the injured were in critical condition and had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for close medical supervision.

The remaining injured are also receiving treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, family members rushed to Sadar Hospital after receiving news of the accident.

The incident turned the happiness of the wedding celebrations into anxiety and distress, as relatives waited for updates on the condition of the injured.