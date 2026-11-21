Auckland [New Zealand], November 21 (ANI): The Indian Men's Hockey Team played out a 2-2 draw against hosts New Zealand in the second match of the 2026 India/New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity Event at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland on Saturday. New Zealand opened the scoring through Dylan Thomas in the 25th minute, before India responded through Angad Bir Singh in the 35th minute to level the scores, as per a press release. New Zealand regained the lead through Sam Hiha in the 56th minute. However, India fought back once again, with Captain Sanjay converting a penalty corner in the 57th minute to ensure the match ended in a 2-2 stalemate. India had won the opening match of the three-match series 3-2 on 19 November and will now look to finish the tour on a winning note when the two sides meet for the third and final match on Sunday, 22 November. The three-match series commemorates 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand, dating back to 1926, when an Indian Army hockey team featuring legendary Major Dhyan Chand toured New Zealand. (ANI)

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