Rajasthan Congress Claims BJP Defeat Demands CM Resignation Today

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday claimed that the BJP has been "completely wiped out" in the state in the panchayat elections, and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. "The BJP has been completely wiped out in Rajasthan. Whether it is the panchayat elections or the municipal elections, the BJP has suffered a crushing defeat," Dotasra said in a video post on X.

He alleged that the BJP had manufactured a "false narrative of victory" in the municipal elections through "dishonest delimitation and the misuse of the police, the administration and the government machinery."

Call for Resignation

Dotasra said the results reflect people's anger over inflation, unemployment, farmers' distress, a failing healthcare system and corruption. Citing the results, Dotasra claimed the Congress is winning 27 of the 37 Zila Parishad seats, while the BJP has been reduced to just 6 districts.

"The people of Rajasthan have sent a clear message: Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma ji, there is still time... respect the people's mandate and accept moral responsibility," he stated.