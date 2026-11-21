Congress Dismisses AAP Presence in UP Amid Seat Sharing Negotiations

AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam on Saturday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had no public support or organisational presence in UP. Speaking about the ongoing discussions between the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) over seat-sharing, Gautam said the negotiations had not stalled and that both parties had constituted committees to work out an amicable arrangement.

"No, no, no, it hasn't stopped. Next week is already decided. Both sides have formed their respective committees. Both teams are meeting, and they will sit together to make an amicable and respectable settlement and announce it," the Congress leader told ANI.

On being asked about Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's recent meeting with leaders of the AAP and CPI (ML), Gautam questioned Arvind Kejriwal's political presence in Uttar Pradesh. He said the Congress had not held any discussions with the AAP so far and that the matter could be considered when talks between the Congress and SP took place.

Rejecting the suggestion that the Congress and SP were considering giving space to the AAP in the proposed grand alliance, Gautam said the AAP lacks grassroots presence in Uttar Pradesh. "No, no, they have no space; there is no place for them. There are no workers of theirs to be seen anywhere among the people. They are not there at all, not even remotely," he said.

In his statement, Gautam also asserted that the AAP had no public support in Uttar Pradesh, reiterating his position on the party's prospects in the state. On the broader seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and SP, Gautam maintained that the Congress was flexible and willing to reach a respectable compromise. However, he made it clear that the party would not accept an arrangement that undermined its organisational existence.

"I hope I am sticking to the old line. I have always been saying from before that there will be a respectable compromise and we are flexible, but no one would want to make any compromise by destroying the party, neither SP nor Congress," he said.

Asked whether the entry of more parties into the alliance would reduce the number of seats available to the Congress and SP, Gautam said seat-sharing could not be decided unilaterally. "It doesn't work like that, nothing is one-sided. When we sit and talk, we will inform you," he said.

On Friday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Friday, triggering speculation about a possible political understanding between the two parties ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The meeting, which lasted around 40 minutes, comes amid indications of increased political outreach between the AAP and the Samajwadi Party, despite the AAP's apparent differences with the Congress. The meeting has fuelled speculation in political circles about the possibility of the two parties joining hands to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh or the AAP extending support to the Samajwadi Party.