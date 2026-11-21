Amit Shah: No Active Local Terrorists Remain in Kashmir

Banderdewa (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that no active local terrorists remain in the Kashmir Valley following the recent encounter killing of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative, stating that any militants still operating in the region are foreign terrorists. Speaking at the President's Police Colour Award Ceremony in Banderdewa, Arunachal Pradesh, the Union Home Minister said that the Kashmir Police has neutralised the last known terrorist linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. "In Pulwama, Kashmir, the Kashmir Police neutralised the last known active Kashmiri terrorist affiliated with Lashkar in an encounter. With this, I can say with pride today that there is not a single local terrorist left in the Kashmir Valley. All those who remain are foreign terrorists," he said.

Shah recalled the security crisis of the 1990s when militancy surged in the region, and questions were raised over India's ability to hold onto Kashmir. He said that at a time when the then Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah had left for England, it was the security forces that kept Kashmir united with the nation. "I also want to remind the people of this country of the situation in the Kashmir Valley during the 1990s, a time when many questioned how long we would even be able to hold onto Kashmir. Terrorism was at its peak; the Chief Minister himself had left for England. Yet, it was the valour of our security forces that kept Kashmir united with the nation," he said.

Contrasting the current security situation in the Kashmir Valley with the turmoil of the 1990s, Shah further said that the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 has ended separatist sentiment among Kashmiri youth. "When Article 370 was abrogated in 2019, the entire opposition stood united, asking, 'What is the connection between Article 370 and terrorism?' Today, standing on this land of Parashurama, I can proudly tell the entire nation that the abrogation of Article 370 has put an end to the sentiment of separatism among the youth of Kashmir. The result is that today, there is not a single Kashmiri youth in the Kashmir Valley who is a terrorist. This is a matter of great pride and honour for us all," he said.

Moreover, Shah described the prestigious President's Police Colour presented to the Arunachal Pradesh Police as a moment of pride for the force, the state's residents, and its leadership. "Today's 'President's Colour' presentation ceremony is a matter of great pride, not only for the Arunachal Police but for the entire population of Arunachal Pradesh. Such a momentous occasion arrives only once in the history of any state. Situated in the 'Land of the Rising Sun', thousands of kilometres away from Delhi, nestled amidst nature in a highly strategic location, Arunachal Pradesh holds a unique position. Its security, peace, prosperity, and development are of immense importance to the entire nation," he said.

Shah extended heartfelt greetings to the Arunachal Pradesh Police and people of the State upon receiving the honour. "Today, the Arunachal Pradesh Police is being honoured with the 'President's Colour,' the highest honour bestowed upon any police force in the country. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and commendations to the Arunachal Police, the people of Arunachal, and the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh," he said. The Arunachal Pradesh Police has been conferred with the prestigious President's Colour in recognition of its dedicated service to the people and the nation. (ANI)