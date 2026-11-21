

Coinbase shares fell more than 20% this week.

The company has asked the CFTC to treat sports and election event contracts as swaps under federal commodities law. The exchange warned that conflicting state gambling laws and court rulings are disrupting prediction markets, fragmenting liquidity and making it harder for traders to hedge.

Shares of Coinbase (COIN) closed on Friday at their lowest level since 2023, down 20% for the week. The exchange lobbied the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for stricter federal rules on sports and election contracts.

The stock fell 6.3% below its February 2024 low. It ended the day at $127.65 on Nov. 13. The decline continued a slide that had already taken COIN to new two-year lows earlier this month.

COIN stock price performance since November 2023, as of the Nov. 20, 2026 close | Source: Koyfin

COIN stock was up over 0.3% in overnight trading. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around COIN remained in the 'bearish' zone, accompanied by 'normal' chatter levels over the past day.

Coinbase Backs CFTC Proposal

In a comment letter published Wednesday, Coinbase said it“strongly supports” the CFTC's proposal to define such contracts as swaps. Coinbase argued that the law already treated these contracts as swaps, so a final rule would confirm existing law and not create new law. The firm described that extra layer of certainty as "belt and suspenders."

Coinbase argued these contracts already count as swaps under federal commodities law. Spelling that out would reduce uncertainty where "state actions and conflicting judicial decisions have created unnecessary confusion," the exchange said.

The letter arrives as the debate heats up over who should regulate prediction markets. Other states, including Utah, Arkansas, Maryland and Connecticut, have taken steps to classify contracts for sports events as illegal gambling under their own laws. The CFTC said Nov. 13 that Arkansas is the 11th state it has sued to defend its authority over the markets.

This has created "avoidable uncertainty" for exchanges, customers and courts, Coinbase said. Conflicting rulings also split trading and affected liquidity, making it more difficult for traders to hedge, the company said. Coinbase has asked the CFTC to maintain an open-ended list of event categories. It said a fixed list could leave out newer products, including contracts relating to crypto, technology or science.

The exchange also argued that prediction markets are different from betting, and that event contract exchanges match buyers and sellers. The letter noted that sportsbooks and casinos also typically take the other side of a customer's bet as well.

In another letter filed the same day, Coinbase supported a CFTC rule that would exclude casino-style gambling products from the swap definition. And it said the two rules together draw "a workable line" between derivatives markets and gambling.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.