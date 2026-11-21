The world's richest people live in some of the most prominent cities across the globe. But which cities have the highest number of billionaires? Did any Indian city feature on the list?

The world has many billionaires. Do you know which cities these rich people prefer? Some billionaires hold more wealth than the economies of small countries. According to the Forbes 2025 list, let us look at the cities with the most billionaires.

Top 3 Cities

New York tops the list with 123 billionaires. It holds the number one spot as the world's billionaire capital with a total wealth of $759 billion.

2. Moscow: It takes the second spot with 90 billionaires, an increase of 16 from last year. Their total wealth stands at $409 billion, led by oil tycoon Vagit Alekperov.

3. Hong Kong: It ranks third with 72 billionaires and a total wealth of $309 billion. Prominent businessman Li Ka-shing is the richest person here.

4. London: It climbed two spots to reach the fourth position with 71 ultra-rich individuals.

5. Beijing: It retained its fifth spot with 68 billionaires, adding five new names.

6. Mumbai: Mumbai, which was fourth previously, slipped to the sixth spot with 67 billionaires. However, their total wealth is a notable $349 billion.

7. Singapore: It moved up two places to secure the seventh rank with 60 billionaires; their total wealth is $259 billion.

Tech and Entertainment Hubs

8 (Tie). Shanghai: It tied for the eighth spot with 58 billionaires, up from 54 last year.

8 (Tie). San Francisco: It shares the eighth position with 58 billionaires. Their total wealth is $217 billion, averaging $3.7 billion per person.

10. Los Angeles: It takes the tenth spot with 56 billionaires and a total wealth of $243 billion. Celebrities like Rihanna ($1.4 billion), LeBron James ($1.3 billion), and Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.1 billion) feature on this list.