MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The second edition of the Women's Under-19 T20 Asia Cup is likely to be held in the UAE next month, with Dubai possibly being the venue to stage games, said sources to IANS on Saturday.

With the fifth edition of the ILT20 set to commence later in the day, it means that Dubai International Stadium along with Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah are out of bounds.

The ICC Academy Grounds in Dubai can be an option, as well as Karwan Cricket Ground and Seven Districts Ground in Ajman, who are currently hosting 2026 ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy.

“The tournament is likely to be held from December 8 to 20 in Dubai. A few days ago, there was a possibility of it starting somewhere between December 11 and 14,” further said sources to IANS.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is yet to make an official announcement.“They will be announcing it soon,” an ACC source told IANS.

India go into the tournament as defending champions, having won the inaugural edition in Malaysia in 2024. The tournament's launch was announced at its executive board meeting in Kuala Lumpur on September 11, 2024. It is designed as a biennial event, to be held ahead of each ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup.

The timing of this edition of the Women's U19 Asia Cup fits that purpose. The 2027 ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup will be held in Bangladesh and Nepal from January 21 to February 6. Sixteen teams, split into four groups of four, will play 41 matches, with the group stage followed by a Super Six round and the knockouts.

India will be chasing a third straight world title, having won the first two editions in 2023 (South Africa) and 2025 (Malaysia). The Women's U19 Asia Cup will give India an important testing platform to fine-tune their combinations ahead of attempting to make a three-peat of World Cup titles.

The India Under-19 women's team have been busy of late. They recently played an Under-19 T20 tri-series at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, where they were split into 'A' and 'B' teams. Both teams finished with three wins and one defeat each, while Nepal failed to win a game.

They are also scheduled to play a five-match T20 series at home against England before leaving for the Asia Cup. The first two matches will be at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on November 26 and 28. The remaining three games will be held at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on December 1, 3 and 6 respectively.