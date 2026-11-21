Dr. Amit Behl Honoured With Hindi Cinema Bhushan At 19Th Global Film Festival Noida 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Renowned actor Dr. Amit Behl was honoured with the prestigious Hindi Cinema Bhushan in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema and the entertainment industry during the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida.
The honour was presented by Dr. Sandeep Marwah in celebration of Dr. Behl's artistic achievements, commitment to his profession and contribution to the world of entertainment. The presentation marked a special moment at the festival, highlighting the importance of recognising artists whose work enriches Indian storytelling.
“It is a great honour to present Hindi Cinema Bhushan to Dr. Amit Behl. His dedication, versatility and commitment to the performing arts exemplify the qualities we seek to celebrate through Hindi Cinema Samman. Recognising accomplished artists also inspires young professionals to pursue their creative ambitions with discipline, sincerity and respect for their craft,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah in proposed remarks.
The recognition reflected the festival's commitment to celebrating contributions to Hindi cinema and encouraging meaningful interaction between established professionals and emerging talent.
“I am deeply honoured to receive Hindi Cinema Bhushan at the 19th Global Film Festival Noida. I sincerely thank Dr. Sandeep Marwah and the organisers for this recognition. Every artistic journey is strengthened by the support of colleagues, mentors and audiences. This honour renews my commitment to contribute to the entertainment industry and to encourage the next generation of performers,” said Dr. Amit Behl in proposed remarks.
The ceremony celebrated both individual achievement and the collaborative spirit that sustains the entertainment industry. Dr. Behl's felicitation added to the festival's celebration of cinematic excellence, reaffirming its guiding message of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.”
The honour was presented by Dr. Sandeep Marwah in celebration of Dr. Behl's artistic achievements, commitment to his profession and contribution to the world of entertainment. The presentation marked a special moment at the festival, highlighting the importance of recognising artists whose work enriches Indian storytelling.
“It is a great honour to present Hindi Cinema Bhushan to Dr. Amit Behl. His dedication, versatility and commitment to the performing arts exemplify the qualities we seek to celebrate through Hindi Cinema Samman. Recognising accomplished artists also inspires young professionals to pursue their creative ambitions with discipline, sincerity and respect for their craft,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah in proposed remarks.
The recognition reflected the festival's commitment to celebrating contributions to Hindi cinema and encouraging meaningful interaction between established professionals and emerging talent.
“I am deeply honoured to receive Hindi Cinema Bhushan at the 19th Global Film Festival Noida. I sincerely thank Dr. Sandeep Marwah and the organisers for this recognition. Every artistic journey is strengthened by the support of colleagues, mentors and audiences. This honour renews my commitment to contribute to the entertainment industry and to encourage the next generation of performers,” said Dr. Amit Behl in proposed remarks.
The ceremony celebrated both individual achievement and the collaborative spirit that sustains the entertainment industry. Dr. Behl's felicitation added to the festival's celebration of cinematic excellence, reaffirming its guiding message of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.”
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