MENAFN - GetNews) At Boulevard Glass & Metal, we install commercial glass for businesses across Brentwood, from the shops and offices along Brownsville Road to the strip plazas off Route 51 and the storefronts near Brentwood Towne Square.

GLENSHAW, Pa. - Nov. 21, 2026 - At Boulevard Glass & Metal, we install commercial glass for businesses across Brentwood, from the shops and offices along Brownsville Road to the strip plazas off Route 51 and the storefronts near Brentwood Towne Square. Working out of our Glenshaw shop, we measure, fabricate and install storefront systems, entry doors, commercial windows and interior glass partitions for Brentwood and the rest of the South Hills.

Owners looking for commercial glass in Brentwood, PA usually start with the entrance. We build and install storefront systems, entry doors and replacement panels sized to each opening, whether it's a new retail build-out or one cracked panel before a busy weekend. Tempered safety glass and code-appropriate hardware come standard. We schedule around business hours and tell owners when the glass arrives, when we install and when they can reopen.

Older buildings on Brownsville Road rarely match a catalog size, so our crew measures every opening on-site before any glass gets cut. We take the same approach with storefront glass and commercial windows. We replace and repair windows for offices, retail spaces and mixed-use buildings, anywhere from a single fogged unit to a full building elevation, and insulated glass options cut drafts and keep conditioned air inside.

Indoors, glass partitions give a workspace some structure without blocking daylight. We design and install frameless and framed glass walls for professional offices, medical suites and studios, all in tempered glass measured to the layout. In the smaller commercial buildings you see around Brentwood, a glass wall can carve out a private office without closing off the front room.

"Brentwood businesses run on foot traffic, and the glass at the front door is the first thing a customer notices," said Nick Moran, owner of Boulevard Glass & Metal. "We measure it right, build it to fit the opening, and plan the install around the hours our customers keep."

Earlier this fall, Boulevard Glass & Metal announced storefront door work for Munhall businesses, and our Brentwood commercial jobs run the same way: one crew handles measuring, fabrication and installation as a single job. Business owners and property managers can request a quote at boulevardglassandmetal.

About Boulevard Glass & Metal

Boulevard Glass & Metal is a family-operated glass company in Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, serving residential and commercial customers across Greater Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. Services include frameless shower doors and enclosures, custom mirrors, glass railings and partitions, commercial storefront glass and doors, and commercial window installation and repair. More information is available at boulevardglassandmetal.