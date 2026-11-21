MENAFN - GetNews) Discover, Design and Refine framework brings precision, personalization and ongoing concierge care together in one coordinated health experience

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. - Nov. 21, 2026 - Bioatelier, a concierge functional and longevity medicine practice led by Beth Sandell McKeon, ND, MS, is highlighting its three-stage clinical model designed for adults who want a more personalized approach to energy, hormone health, metabolism, body composition, cognitive performance and long-term well-being.

Called Discover, Design and Refine, the framework reflects Bioatelier's philosophy that meaningful health optimization begins by understanding the individual before building the plan.

“At Bioatelier, we don't begin with a predetermined protocol,” said Sandell McKeon.“We begin with the person - their history, their goals, what has changed, what they're experiencing now, and the life the plan ultimately needs to fit.”

Discover: Build the Full Picture The Bioatelier experience begins with a comprehensive consultation centered on the patient's health history, current concerns, previous testing, lifestyle and long-term goals.

Depending on the individual clinical picture, laboratory assessment may evaluate areas such as hormone health, thyroid function, cardiometabolic health, inflammation, cardiovascular risk factors and other relevant biomarkers.

The objective is not simply to collect more data. It is to create clarity around what may deserve attention and where a focused strategy can provide the most meaningful value.

Design: Create the Personalized Roadmap Once the clinical picture is clearer, Bioatelier develops an individualized plan around the patient's findings and goals.

Depending on clinical need, that plan may include bioidentical hormone optimization, peptide therapy when appropriate, metabolic and weight-management strategies, functional nutrition, sleep support, stress strategies and other lifestyle interventions.

The patient's real life is also part of the equation. Travel schedules, demanding careers, family responsibilities, training routines and other practical considerations are incorporated into the roadmap so recommendations remain realistic and sustainable.

“A sophisticated plan still has to work on a Tuesday morning when you have meetings, travel and a family waiting for you at home,” said Sandell McKeon.“Personalized medicine should make your health feel clearer and more manageable - not more complicated.”

Refine: Measure, Learn and Evolve The third stage focuses on ongoing refinement.

Bioatelier monitors how each patient responds over time using appropriate follow-up assessment, relevant biomarkers and changes in areas such as energy, sleep, cognition, body composition and overall function.

The plan can then evolve as the patient does. Adjustments may include changing timing, modifying components of the plan or simplifying strategies that are not fitting smoothly into daily life.

This ongoing relationship is central to Bioatelier's concierge model. Patients are not simply handed a roadmap and expected to navigate it alone receive continued guidance designed to keep the plan aligned with their health, goals and changing circumstances.

Advanced Medicine, Delivered Personally Bioatelier's model is designed for adults seeking a deeper, more individualized approach to health while maintaining appropriate relationships with their primary care physicians and specialists.

The practice does not replace acute, emergency or specialty medical care.

Instead, it adds an optimization-focused layer for patients who want greater insight into how factors such as hormones, metabolism, sleep, stress, nutrition and lifestyle may be interacting.

“Advanced medicine should still feel deeply human,” said Sandell McKeon.“Patients deserve to understand why something is being recommended, what we're measuring and how each decision fits into the larger picture of their health.”

About Bioatelier

Bioatelier is a concierge functional and longevity medicine practice in Lake Oswego, Oregon, led by Beth Sandell McKeon, ND, MS. The practice focuses on personalized care related to hormone health, metabolic function, energy, cardiovascular health, cognitive performance and longevity. Through its Discover, Design and Refine framework, Bioatelier combines comprehensive consultation, individualized laboratory assessment when appropriate, personalized care planning and ongoing monitoring to create health strategies built around both the patient's biology and the life they are actually living. For more information about Bioatelier and its concierge functional medicine approach, visit Bioatelier.