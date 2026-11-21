Scikoon's core pre-treatment equipment for Shandong Jiaguan Grain & Oil's 1.5 million-tonne-per-year feed protein and by-product deep processing project has reached a key construction milestone. The 5000TPD soybean crushing line, a core section of the project, is now in a critical equipment installation phase. The soybean Conditioner and cooler supplied by Scikoon have been delivered to site, with installation work underway in an orderly manner.

Located at Jiaguan's plant in Jiaxiang, Jining, Shandong Province, the construction site sees coordinated lifting and assembly activities. The construction team is carrying out segmented lifting, welding and fastening works on the Conditioner main body, while the matching cooler is in place, ready for connection with process piping.

The Conditioner is a core piece of equipment in soybean pre-treatment. By precisely regulating material temperature and moisture, the conditioning process softens soybean cell structures, optimizes flaking and crushing/extraction performance, delivers stable oil yield improvement, and reduces equipment wear and energy consumption. The Conditioner supplied for this project is custom-engineered for the high-capacity 5000TPD operation. It adopts a modular design with plate heating sections to ensure uniform heat transfer and consistent material processing under high throughput conditions. The paired cooler stabilizes the material exiting the Conditioner, creating controllable and uniform process conditions for downstream operations.

As a key provincial agricultural industrialization leading enterprise in Shandong, Shandong Jiaguan continues to expand its soybean deep processing footprint. Once completed, this feed protein deep processing project will substantially lift Jiaguan's soybean processing capacity and further consolidate its position as a leading player in China's grain and oil processing sector.

Equipment Supplier: Guangzhou Scikoon Machinery Co., Ltd.

The Conditioner and cooler for this project are supplied by Guangzhou Scikoon Machinery Co., Ltd., a professional manufacturer specializing in oilseed pre-treatment equipment. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Huadu, Guangzhou, Scikoon is a national high-tech enterprise focused on R&D and manufacturing of oilseed pre-treatment, feed processing and grain storage & handling equipment.

Scikoon has accumulated profound technical expertise in the localization of large-scale oilseed pre-treatment machinery. Back in 2009, Scikoon launched its domestically advanced 3000TPD large soybean Conditioner, filling a gap in the domestic supply of large conditioning equipment. Through continuous technical upgrades, Scikoon's Conditioner with plate heating sections provides larger heat exchange area within the same footprint and supports flexible operation with multiple heat sources including condensate water and low-pressure steam.

Beyond conditioners and coolers, Scikoon's product portfolio also includes fully automatic hydraulic Flaking Mills, crackers and screeners. The company has long-term equipment and technical service partnerships with leading global and domestic grain and oil groups, including Yihai Kerry, Cargill, COFCO and Sinograin.

Following the placement of the Conditioner and cooler, subsequent work will cover piping connection, electrical and instrumentation installation, and stand-alone commissioning, laying the groundwork for full-line integrated trial run. Scikoon's on-site technical service team will collaborate closely with the construction contractor to strictly control installation accuracy and process specifications, ensuring the equipment delivers its designed performance reliably at this benchmark project.

About Us

Guangzhou Scikoon Industry Co., Ltd., founded in 2003, is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of equipment for oilseed pretreatment, feed processing, and related industries.