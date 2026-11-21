MENAFN - GetNews)"Children don't have to grow up afraid of money. When we teach them how to save, spend, and share early, we give them a foundation for making confident financial decisions throughout their lives." - Lisa DrennonProfit Strategist and children's author Lisa Drennon announces the relaunch of LionPhin's Money Adventure: Discover the Magic of Saving, Spending & Sharing. Designed for children ages 3–7, the illustrated book introduces foundational money concepts through storytelling. The relaunch supports Drennon's broader mission to help families develop healthy financial habits across generations.

Melbourne Beach, Florida - Nov. 21, 2026 - Profit Strategist, children's author, and iDateMoney® founder Lisa Drennon announces the relaunch of LionPhin's Money Adventure: Discover the Magic of Saving, Spending & Sharing, an illustrated children's book designed to introduce financial literacy to children ages 3–7. The book uses imaginative underwater storytelling to help young readers understand three foundational money concepts: saving for the future, making thoughtful spending decisions, and sharing with others.

Originally published in December 2025, LionPhin's Money Adventure returns with a renewed focus on helping families make financial education part of everyday conversations. The relaunch is scheduled for November 24, 2026, with paperback and hardcover orders expected to begin shipping November 27.

Making Money Conversations Easier for Families

For many families, conversations about money begin only when financial problems arise. Lisa Drennon believes those discussions can begin much earlier, using age-appropriate language and relatable stories.

Through LionPhin's underwater adventures, children learn about financial choices without complicated terminology or overwhelming lessons. The story encourages parents, grandparents, and caregivers to explore money concepts alongside young readers.

"Children don't have to grow up afraid of money," said Lisa Drennon. "When we teach them how to save, spend, and share early, we give them a foundation for making confident financial decisions throughout their lives," added Lisa Drennon

A Personal Mission Rooted in Financial Experience

Lisa Drennon's inspiration comes from nearly four decades of experience in finance and insurance, combined with her personal journey through financial hardship.

After filing for bankruptcy as a young mother and later paying off more than $100,000 in credit card debt, Lisa Drennon developed a different approach to money management. Her experiences shaped her belief that financial education should address not only numbers but also the emotions, habits, and decisions surrounding money.

Through her company, iDateMoney ®, Lisa Drennon teaches adults to organize cash flow, navigate financial decisions, and build wealth without restrictive budgets. LionPhin extends that educational mission to younger generations.

"Financial confidence doesn't begin with a paycheck," Lisa Drennon explained. "It begins with the lessons children learn about money, the choices they watch adults make, and the conversations happening at home," Lisa Drennon emphasized.

Building Financial Literacy Across Generations

The relaunch marks another step in Lisa Drennon's plans to develop LionPhin's Money Adventure into a seven-book children's financial literacy series. Future adventures will expand on foundational money lessons through stories designed for young readers.

The series also gives families opportunities to learn together, helping adults reinforce positive money habits while teaching children.

LionPhin's Money Adventure: Discover the Magic of Saving, Spending & Sharing is available for preorder in paperback ($12.99) and hardcover ($20.99). Purchasers also receive a companion coloring book that extends the learning experience.

Families, educators, and readers can learn more about the book and upcoming adventures at LionPhin's Money Adventure.

About LionPhin's Money Adventure and iDateMoney®

LionPhin's Money Adventure is a children's financial literacy book series created by author and profit strategist Lisa Drennon. Designed for children ages 3–7, the series introduces foundational money concepts through imaginative storytelling, colorful illustrations, and family-centered learning.

Lisa Drennon is also the founder of iDateMoney®, a financial education and coaching company helping entrepreneurs and families build financial confidence, manage cash flow, eliminate debt, and create lasting wealth through the Money Multiplier System.

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