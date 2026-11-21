United States - Nov. 21, 2026 - A mysterious map, five imaginative children, and a delightfully absentminded professor set the stage for an extraordinary journey in Of Inklings and Willowpillars, the first installment in Brent K. Newcomb's fantasy series, The Chronicles of Ber'Ebrin. Blending Victorian charm, fairy-tale enchantment, mischievous humor, and thought-provoking themes, Newcomb introduces readers of all ages to a richly imagined universe where curiosity can lead to marvelous discoveries or unimaginable danger.

Set in 1877, the story follows five adventurous children known as the Inklings and their eccentric mentor, Professor Augustus E. Peabody. When the professor discovers a mysterious map that may reveal the location of the legendary paradise of Ber'Ebrin, the group embarks on an adventure beyond the boundaries of their familiar world. Their journey leads through extraordinary landscapes, dangerous kingdoms, and encounters with creatures both enchanting and terrifying. Meanwhile, a sinister entity known as the Beast receives a disturbing assignment involving fifteen-year-old Mary Doyle, introducing a darker mystery that threatens to overshadow the children's remarkable adventure.

From the mysterious Colorless Kingdoms to the enchanting Woodrealm, Newcomb constructs an expansive fantasy universe populated by endearing willowpillars, unruly imps, formidable drakes, and countless other unusual inhabitants. Each encounter offers fresh surprises while exploring timeless questions about friendship, loyalty, temptation, courage, and the struggle between good and evil.

Literary Titan praises the novel's imaginative world-building, memorable characters, and distinctive storytelling style. Drawing comparisons to beloved fantasy classics such as C.S. Lewis's The Chronicles of Narnia and L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the review highlights Newcomb's ability to combine whimsical adventures with meaningful moral choices and genuine peril. His playful narrative voice, elaborate descriptions, and unexpected comedic moments lend the novel the charm of an old-fashioned tale told by an eccentric storyteller.

At the heart of the adventure is Mary Doyle's struggle to reconcile the responsibilities of growing older with her desire to preserve the wonder of childhood. Alongside the other Inklings, her experiences illuminate the importance of imagination, resourcefulness, sacrifice, and choosing what is right even when the consequences are uncertain.

What makes a person good when no one is watching?

With its vibrant mythology, philosophical undertones, and irrepressible sense of humor, Of Inklings and Willowpillars offers a cross-generational reading experience for young fantasy enthusiasts and adults who still believe extraordinary worlds might exist just beyond the familiar.

Readers can also hear more about the novel in the latest episode of the Literary Titan Podcast, featuring a review of Of Inklings and Willowpillars.

Discover the adventure and enter the world of Ber'Ebrin. Of Inklings and Willowpillars is available to explore on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Readers are encouraged to find the novel through these major booksellers and begin a fantastical journey filled with magical discoveries, unforgettable characters, and the enduring power of imagination.

About the Author

Brent K. Newcomb writes cross-generational fantasy adventures for curious children and for adults who never stopped looking for another door between worlds.

His Chronicles of Ber'Ebrin blend wonder, danger, humor, folklore, historical texture, and philosophical imagination. Influenced by the marvelous worlds of Baum, Carroll, Lewis, Tolkien, Grimm, Dahl, Adams, and Moorcock, he writes the kind of adventures he would have wanted to discover as a child-rich enough to reward a return visit.

As both a writer and an artist, Newcomb illustrates worlds with a pen and with words; the two forms of invention remain closely intertwined in his work. His fiction draws on mythology, folklore, historical research, and patient world-building to give its settings depth, texture, and period character.

A Midwest immigration attorney, Newcomb writes about friendship, family, sacrifice, courage, moral choice, madness, corruption, power, and the complicated struggle between good and evil.