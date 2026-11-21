MENAFN - GetNews) World flutist and songwriter introduces his own musical genre,“Nashville New Age,” in a 15-track instrumental journey through love, loss, reflection, and renewed hope.

SACRAMENTO, CA - Nov. 21, 2026 - What happens when you take the heartfelt storytelling of country music, the warmth of Americana and folk, and replace the traditional singer with the expressive voice of world flutes? According to instrumental artist Bryan Quinn, you get something entirely new: Nashville New Age.

Quinn explores this distinctive musical territory in his latest album, Three Chords & The Flute, a 15-track collection that brings together country, folk, and Americana influences with the evocative sounds of handcrafted world flutes. The result is an unconventional musical experience that challenges expectations about instrumental music and demonstrates that powerful storytelling doesn't always require words.

A singer/songwriter at heart, Quinn doesn't sing his stories. Instead, he uses an extraordinary range of world flutes to convey the emotions, imagery, and narratives behind his compositions. Acoustic guitars, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, pedal steel, and other familiar country and folk instrumentation provide the musical landscape, while the flutes take center stage, becoming the voice of the songs.

The album's title offers a playful yet meaningful twist on a familiar music industry expression. The phrase "three chords and the truth," attributed to legendary Nashville songwriter Harlan Howard, celebrates the emotional honesty and simplicity at the heart of great country songwriting. Quinn crosses out the word "truth" in his title, not because sincerity is missing, but because he takes the concept a step further: lyrics aren't even necessary to communicate it. His flutes speak his truths.

From Heartbreak to Hope

Three Chords & The Flute follows Quinn's 2024 debut album, Rejuvenescence, a deeply personal collection born from devastating loss, emotional pain, and the process of healing. Since then, his creative journey has entered a new chapter.

Having experienced the loss of five important people in his life, Quinn has moved beyond the most active stage of grief and into a period of personal growth, reflection, and renewed hope. That evolution is reflected throughout the new album.

Many of the compositions began as vivid visualizations that emerged during his daily meditations. Quinn describes them as miniature movies playing in his mind, persistent scenes that eventually demanded to become music. Some evoke romantic encounters beneath a Southwestern desert moon, others capture the exhilaration of breaking free, the quiet wisdom of solitude, or the anticipation of finally coming home.

Rather than dictate what listeners should feel, Quinn deliberately leaves room for their own interpretations. Without lyrics to define the experience, each melody becomes an invitation to imagine, remember, and connect in a personal way.

A Musical Journey With Plenty of Personality

The 15 tracks move through a surprisingly wide range of moods and musical landscapes. From the anxiety-driven Western imagery of "High Noonxiety" and the spirited energy of "Breaking Free" to the Southwestern romance of "Sonoran Seduction" and the playful desert dancing of "Cactus Dance," the album balances introspection with humor, warmth, and unexpected musical adventures.

Listeners will also encounter bluesy slide guitar and Irish penny whistle in "Lonely Tonight," the expressive pairing of flute and pedal steel in "Steelen Moments," and a meditative exploration of country instrumentation in "Memphis Meditation." The album closes with "Storybook Ending," a joyful, contemporary-country-inspired finale that brings the collection full circle.

There are surprises along the way, too. "Cactus Dance" features Quinn's own vocal debut, with all five parts of the harmony performed by the artist himself. And his canine companion, Kama, makes a guest appearance through some memorable canine vocalizations.

An Artist Who Creates Every Sound

Bryan Quinn's musical background spans jazz ensembles, concert and marching bands, trumpet, guitar, and years in the entertainment industry. Born in Madrid, Spain, and raised amid the diverse sounds of European travel, he developed an early appreciation for music beyond conventional boundaries.

His introduction to the Native American flute came in 2017, and what began as a shared musical experiment with his young son eventually developed into a consuming passion. He went on to study with two-time Grammy® Award winner Mary Youngblood and other accomplished flutists before becoming a protégé of award-winning performer and recording artist Jonny Lipford.

Quinn has since expanded his collection beyond the native flute to incorporate a variety of world flutes, each bringing its own distinctive character to his compositions.

For this latest project, he also took his production skills to another level, completing extensive studies in recording, producing, mixing, and mastering. He performs all the instruments, sound effects, and vocals heard on the album and produced, mixed, and mastered the entire collection himself.

With Three Chords & The Flute, Bryan Quinn invites listeners into a musical world where country storytelling meets global instrumentation, where melodies replace words, and where emotional honesty takes center stage.

It's country. It's folk. It's Americana. It's New Age. And, according to Quinn, it's Nashville New Age.

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Album: Three Chords & The Flute

Artist: Bryan Quinn

Release Year: 2026

Format: 15-track instrumental album

About Bryan Quinn

Bryan Quinn is an instrumental artist, world flutist, and songwriter who blends country, Americana, and folk influences with the expressive sounds of world flutes. Describing his distinctive style as "Nashville New Age," Quinn creates evocative instrumental music that tells stories of love, loss, reflection, and hope. A multi-instrumentalist and self-producing artist, he performs and produces all the music featured in his recordings.