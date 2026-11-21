MENAFN - GetNews)Multi-award winning rock band SWEET CRYSTAL shines with their new album '8', featuring two previously released hit singles as well as an entire album within an album: 'GEMS Volume 01'.

Lead singer/keyboardist MarQ Andrew Speck (Q) explains:

“With the success of 'Whatever Is Needed, Whatever It Takes' and 'This Way Forever', the band decided to add something sweet and unique to this release.”

“Welcome to 'GEMS Volume 01'' says Q.“Our first full release of unearthed SWEET CRYSTAL 'treasures'.

These unrehearsed, unedited, non-scripted, off-the-musical cuff instrumental tracks were only played once in our lifetimes over the last 4 decades and would probably be lost to history... if someone had not hit the 'record' button.”

MarQ continues:“No edits, no overdubs; just a straight 'direct to disc' 2 track recording, showcasing the inspiration and collaboration of the musicians in the studio at the time. Whatever the GEM, expect the unexpected...because nobody in that room knew what was about to happen!”

SWEET CRYSTAL has been at the forefront of Christian AOR/arena rock for over 5 decades, garnering 26 Detroit Music Awards locally, as well as multiple national and international awards and accolades, including the 2025 Josie Music Award (Nashville) for 'Musician Of The Year: Keyboards' for Speck.

'8' is slated for global distribution (streaming, digital download and physical CD sales) starting December 15, 2026 with the Spotify 'Pre-Save' process starting on November 30.

Official '8' news, videos, updates and more can be found at Sweet, very sweet indeed.

SWEET CRYSTAL and '8'–“Reaching The World, One Song At A Time”

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SWEET CRYSTAL is a multi-award-winning Christian rock band known for its blend of AOR, melodic rock, and arena-sized anthems. With a career spanning more than five decades, the band has earned 26 Detroit Music Awards and numerous national and international accolades. Led by singer and keyboardist MarQ Andrew Speck, SWEET CRYSTAL continues to deliver uplifting music, powerful performances, and a message of faith and inspiration.