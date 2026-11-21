Ethiopian Airlines Names New Board Chairman
The appointment was announced in an official statement on November 17, according to Ethiopian media reports.
In the statement, the Addis Ababa-based carrier said it was pleased and honored to have Farah lead its board and formally welcomed him to the Ethiopian Airlines family.
Ethiopian Airlines also wished the new chairman a successful and productive tenure as he takes up his responsibilities at the helm of the group's board.
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