Titled "Travel Partner Awards Night 2026," the event was held at a hotel in the capital, bringing together representatives of the aviation and travel industries, media professionals, and other guests.

Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dharmapala Weerakkody; SriLankan Airlines Head of Commercial Dimuthu Tennakoon; Regional Manager for India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, Fawzan Fareid; and Country Manager in Bangladesh, Sujeewa Rodrigo, attended the event.

The airline's general sales agent, Wings Spence Aviation Ltd.'s Chairman, MA Moin; Director, Mahbubul Anam; and Managing Director, Mizanur Rahman, were also present.

The Award of Excellence, the top category, went to Akashbari Holidays, Al Gazi Travels, Be Fresh, Citycom International Travel Agency, Dynamic Travels, East West Travels and Tours, Hajee Air Travels, ShareTrip, Tour Planners, and Travel Classic.

The Award of Recognition was given to Firsttrip, GoZayaan, Mother Love Air Travels, RBC International, Saimon Holidays, South Asia Travel and Hajj Service, Suma International Services, Takeoff Travels, Talon Corporation, and Triplover.

The Award of Appreciation went to Air Trip International, Amazing Tours BD, Archives Tours and Travels, Discover Holidays, Discovery Tours and Logistic, Greenland Overseas Tourism, Latif Travels, Valencia Air Travels and Tours, Victory Travels, and Wings Travel.

The event began with a welcome address from Rodrigo. He thanked the travel partners, saying the airline's growth had been supported by agents who recommended its services and took it to customers across the country. He also thanked the airline's general sales agent (GSA), Wings Spence Aviation, for organizing the event.

Tennakoon, who was making his first visit to Bangladesh, said the number of Bangladeshi visitors to Sri Lanka had grown from around 5,000-10,000 to about 60,000 annually. He said the target of 200,000 visitors was achievable with collective efforts from industry stakeholders.

He said connectivity between the two countries predated the current 10-year milestone, citing the airline's earlier operations as Air Lanka and Mihin Lanka before SriLankan Airlines began its operations in 2016. He acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic, financial crises, and fuel-related challenges but said the airline remained committed to Bangladesh.

Tennakoon said the airline plans to expand its fleet in the coming years, which would support more destinations. SriLankan Airlines currently serves 33 destinations with its own aircraft.“Continuity will depend on all of you,” he told the travel trade.

Fareid, who also served as the country manager of the airline in Bangladesh previously, said SriLankan Airlines had worked to develop the Bangladesh market as a destination despite limited support from tourism stakeholders in Colombo. He credited travel partners who discovered new business opportunities by promoting Sri Lanka to Bangladeshi travelers.

The Bangladesh Monitor Editor Kazi Wahidul Alam, who attended the evening as a guest, congratulated the airline and expressed hope that it would increase flight frequencies to meet growing demand. He said Sri Lanka had become a preferred destination for Bangladeshis due to its proximity, hospitality, and favorable visa arrangements.

Kashef Rahman of ShareTrip thanked the airline for its continued support of the Bangladesh travel market. He expressed optimism about the partnership despite economic challenges facing Bangladesh and the global economy.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Mizanur Rahman thanked the guests, travel partners, media representatives, and colleagues. He particularly thanked Tennakoon for visiting Dhaka and appreciated Rodrigo and the Wings Spence Aviation team for their daily efforts to maintain the airline's operations.

The program concluded with dinner and live musical entertainment.