MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

According to the military, starting at 18:00 on Friday, November 20, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400 ballistic missiles launched from Russia's Bryansk region and temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 148 attack drones. These included Shahed drones (87 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and Parody-type decoy drones launched from the directions of Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Millerovo in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Injury toll after Russian attacks in Kharkiv region rises to 11, including two children

According to preliminary information, as of 08:00 on Saturday, November 21, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 117 drones.

Hits were recorded at 19 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at nine locations.

The attack is ongoing, with approximately 10 enemy drones still in Ukrainian airspace.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with a missile on the morning of November 21, causing a powerful explosion. A ballistic missile threat was also declared for the capital and several other regions.