MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Consumer goods manufacturer Procter & Gamble plans to reduce its product supply workforce by up to 30% by 2030 as part of a broader restructuring programme aimed at improving operational efficiency.

The company confirmed the plans on November 20 while maintaining its financial outlook for fiscal 2027.

The proposed reductions will affect roles across its product supply organisation, which oversees manufacturing, logistics and related operations supporting the company's global consumer brands.

Restructuring targets operational efficiency

P&G's product supply division plays a central role in producing and distributing household and personal care products across international markets.

The planned workforce reduction is part of the company's efforts to simplify operations, improve productivity and adjust its organisational structure.

The restructuring is expected to take place over several years rather than through a single round of job cuts.

The company has not indicated that all reductions will involve immediate redundancies. Workforce changes can also include natural attrition, role consolidation and adjustments to operating structures.

Consumer goods companies face changing cost pressures

Large consumer goods manufacturers operate complex supply chains involving raw materials, production facilities, packaging, transportation and retail distribution.

Companies in the sector have been managing pressure from input costs, changing consumer demand and competition from lower-priced brands.

Operational efficiency has become increasingly important as manufacturers seek to protect margins while maintaining product availability across multiple markets.

Automation and digital tools are also changing how manufacturers manage inventory, production planning and logistics. These developments can reduce the need for certain manual processes while increasing demand for specialised technical and operational skills.

Financial outlook remains unchanged

P&G maintained its fiscal 2027 financial outlook alongside the restructuring announcement.

This indicates that the company is not currently presenting the workforce changes as a reason to revise its existing annual guidance.

Investors will nevertheless assess the expected restructuring costs, timing of savings and potential impact on production and distribution.

Workforce reductions can improve cost structures over time, but their success depends on whether companies can maintain operating efficiency and service levels during the transition.

What investors will monitor

The next updates will be important for understanding the scale of the restructuring, its financial costs and the timeline for achieving operational savings.

P&G's ability to manage the transition without disrupting manufacturing and distribution will be a key consideration.

The development also reflects a wider trend among multinational manufacturers seeking leaner operations as they respond to cost pressures, technology adoption and changing consumer markets.