MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Ian McKellen, who essays the role of Jacob Marley in the reimagining of Charles Dickens' timeless classic 'Ebenezer', has spoken about the movie and actor Johnny Depp's portrayal of the titular character.

Reflecting on the actor's performance, he said in a statement:“When I realized that he would be playing Scrooge, I was very happy indeed. Johnny gives a performance the like of which you've never seen before, but that's what you expect of Johnny Depp, isn't it?”

For McKellen, taking on the role of Marley was also an opportunity to revisit his lifelong association with the works of Charles Dickens.

“That's played out in all sorts of ways,” the actor said.

“I live in the East End of London, which Dickens knew well. One of the first parts I ever played in a regional company was David Copperfield and I went on to appear in several other productions. Another visit to Dickens is part of a pattern that I am very happy to repeat.”

The opportunity to be part of an adaptation of A Christmas Carol that revisits the story's roots as a chilling ghost story was another exciting aspect for McKellen.

Reflecting on his approach to playing Marley, he says:“The trick of playing a ghost is not to play a ghost, but to be as real as possible. That makes it all the more scary. His chains are a metaphor for all the misery that he inflicted on others during his life. He's actually trying to keep Scrooge from the same fate.”

Believing that audiences' fascination with A Christmas Carol remains timeless, McKellen is confident that this adaptation will offer a memorable cinematic experience.

“It's been adapted for the stage and in film on many occasions,” he concludes.

“This time, we've got a superb actor in the lead and a ghost story that you will believe in. Laughter, tears, surprise, shock - the audience will feel all of that in this film. A man on a wayward path morally sees what he's done wrong, repents his ill behavior and discovers the joys of generosity and friendship and love. That is as happy an ending as you could possibly want.”

It also stars Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Robert Strange and Tramell Tillman, who play pivotal roles in this fresh take on Charles Dickens' beloved ghost story.

Directed by Ti West, the film features a screenplay by Nathaniel Halpern, based on Charles Dickens' beloved novella A Christmas Carol. It is executive produced by Ti West, Adam Bohling, David Reid, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill, Trent Luckinbill and produced by Emma Watts.

Produced by Paramount Pictures, Ebenezer is now playing in cinemas across India.