MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Delhi Police have apprehended a 29-year-old delivery boy involved in vehicle theft and recovered two stolen vehicles, including a motorcycle and a scooter, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Navjeewan Camp in Govindpuri, was apprehended by a team of Hauz Khas police station. With his arrest, police have worked out two vehicle theft cases registered at Hauz Khas and Govindpuri police stations.

According to the police, the operation began on November 19 when a PCR call regarding alleged irregularities in cash payments by a delivery boy was received at Hauz Khas police station.

Acting on the information, Head Constables Ramniwas and Keshav Meena reached Gautam Nagar and apprehended Anil Kumar for questioning.

During the enquiry, the police checked a motorcycle being used by the accused, which did not have a registration number plate. Upon verification, the vehicle was found to be stolen and linked to an e-MVT entry bearing number 28398/26, dated November 18, registered at Govindpuri police station.

During further investigation, the accused disclosed his involvement in another vehicle theft case. Acting on his disclosure, the police recovered a stolen Honda Activa scooter linked to e-MVT entry number 18230/26, dated August 5, 2026, registered at Hauz Khas police station.

The recovered vehicles include a Hero Splendor Plus motorcycle linked to the Govindpuri case and a Honda Activa scooter linked to the Hauz Khas case.

Police said the accused had no previous criminal involvement.

The operation was conducted by a team comprising Head Constables Ramniwas and Keshav Meena under the leadership of the Station House Officer (SHO) of Hauz Khas police station and the overall supervision of the ACP, Hauz Khas.

Police said the alertness of the staff while responding to a PCR call led to the detection of the stolen motorcycle and subsequently the recovery of another stolen vehicle, helping solve two vehicle theft cases.