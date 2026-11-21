MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Delhi Police apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals for violating their visa conditions by overstaying in India beyond the permissible period. Deportation proceedings have been initiated against all three, police said on Saturday.

The three individuals were apprehended by the Foreigner Cell of the Special Staff, Central District, during a special visa verification drive conducted at hotels and guest houses across the district.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Sala Uddin (53), Sawkat Ali (40) and Kamrul Hasan (25), all residents of Noakhali district in Bangladesh.

According to the police, the three Bangladeshi nationals were found staying at Hotel Sudershan Palace in Shora Kothi, Paharganj, Delhi, during the verification drive.

The operation was conducted in compliance with the directions of senior police officers to verify the visa status of foreign nationals staying in the district and identify those violating immigration regulations.

A dedicated police team comprising Sub-Inspector Rakesh and Head Constable Narender visited various hotels and guest houses across Central District as part of the drive.

During the inspection at Hotel Sudershan Palace, the team found the three Bangladeshi nationals staying at the premises. Upon examining their passports and visa documents, the police discovered that all three had arrived in India on October 6, on double-entry visas valid until December 14.

However, their visas permitted them to stay in India for only 15 days. Despite the expiry of the authorised period of stay, they continued residing in the country without obtaining any further permission, thereby violating their respective visa conditions, police said.

The three individuals were subsequently apprehended by the police team for the alleged violations.

Following their apprehension, all three Bangladeshi nationals were taken for medical examination at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital. They were subsequently produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further necessary action.

The FRRO issued restriction orders against all three foreign nationals. In compliance with these orders, they were lodged at the Detention Centre in Sewa Dham, Delhi, where they will remain, pending further deportation proceedings.

The police said the special verification drive was aimed at identifying foreign nationals staying in the district in violation of visa conditions and ensuring strict enforcement of immigration regulations.