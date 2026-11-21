MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Delhi Police have busted a pan-India bank account trading syndicate allegedly involved in procuring, purchasing, selling and supplying bank accounts for cyber fraud, suspected illegal online gaming and other unlawful financial activities, with the arrest of a 24-year-old key member in Shahdara district.

The accused, identified as Bhagh Singh, was apprehended in Delhi on November 18. Police recovered six mobile phones, 15 debit cards, nine cheque books, four passbooks and nine SIM cards from his possession.

During preliminary verification, two bank accounts were also identified as being linked to multiple cybercrime complaints reported from different parts of the country, police said in a press release issued on Saturday.

The investigation began after a complaint was received from an individual who alleged that he had been cheated through an online investment scheme. According to the police, the complainant had received a message on Instagram offering attractive returns on online investments.

He was subsequently induced to join an online investment group, where fraudsters lured him with promises of high returns.

Following the complaint, an e-FIR (No. 212/2026), dated July 5, 2026, was registered at PS Cyber Shahdara under Sections 318(4), 319 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, a detailed examination of the complainant's bank transactions and the money trail revealed that approximately Rs 80,000 of the cheated amount had been transferred to a bank account maintained in the name of Ankita Enterprises.

Further analysis of banking transactions, digital footprints, IP logs, telecom records and location-based intelligence helped investigators identify individuals allegedly operating the beneficiary accounts.

During sustained technical investigation and field verification, the role of Bhagh Singh emerged in procuring and supplying bank accounts and banking instruments to other associates. Acting on the leads, the police team apprehended him on November 18.

According to the police, the syndicate operated through a network of associates who allegedly arranged bank accounts in exchange for commissions, collected banking kits and supplied them to other members. These accounts were subsequently used as mule accounts to receive and transfer proceeds of cyber fraud and other illegal transactions.

Police said Bhagh Singh allegedly played an active role in arranging the opening of bank accounts, collecting banking kits and delivering them to other syndicate members through various modes of transportation.

The seized mobile phones and banking documents are being examined to establish his complete role and identify other associates involved in the network.

The accused is a native of Deshi Bhudiya in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district and was currently residing in Jai Vihar, Baprola, Delhi.

Further investigation is underway to examine the seized electronic devices and banking documents, verify the recovered banking instruments and trace the complete financial trail.