Aluva: Three people have been arrested in a case of threatening someone at gunpoint. Edathala police arrested Yusuf (50) from Edathala Muringashery, Shafeeq (45), and Vijukumar (46). The incident took place at a bar in Chunangamvely on Wednesday afternoon. A resident of South Ezipram was threatened that he would be shot if he did not buy them liquor. Shafeeq and Yusuf were at the bar. Vijukumar had given them the gun. When Yusuf's car was checked, a sword was found under the seat. The gun and pellets used to make the threat were seized from a godown near Cochin Bank.

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Yusuf has seven cases registered against him across Aluva, Edathala, Cheranalloor, and Nedumbassery police stations. Shafeeq has six cases registered at Edathala, Kasaragod Railway Police Station, and Ambalamedu. Vijukumar has three cases at Nedumbassery and Aluva stations. The investigation team included Sub Inspectors S S Sreelal, O M Saidu, A Sajeev, ASI K B Sajeev, Senior CPOs Nishad, Lijo Jacob, and CPOs Firash, Bhavajesh, and Hareesh Raj.

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