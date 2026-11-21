MENAFN - IANS) Paris, Nov 21 (IANS) Formula 1 is set to return to V8 engines in 2030 after the FIA confirmed a unanimous agreement on the power unit technical framework among the governing body, Formula 1, teams, and power unit manufacturers.

This would mark the return of the V8 engine for the first time since the 2013 season, as the framework proposes a 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 running on sustainable fuels and costing teams less.

"The FIA presented F1 Power Unit regulations for introduction from 2030 with a 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 as the power unit of choice, carrying over some geometrical specifics," the FIA said in a statement.

This is also intended to produce closer and more attacking racing to enthral the fans around the world. The FIA confirmed "the plan is to marry the V8 power unit to a chassis which will also be lighter, more agile and placing greater emphasis on driver skill and close racing" as it is set to bring back the distinctive sound of the engine.

The next step is to present a definitive 2030 Regulatory Framework to the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting next month in Shanghai. All the regulatory changes are subject to approval.

Speaking on the move, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem highlighted that the agreement stands as a significant milestone for the future. "This agreement marks a significant milestone in shaping the future of Formula 1. From the outset, I have been clear in my ambition to deliver a sport that is more competitive and more exciting for our fans, while remaining at the forefront of innovation and sustainability.

"The return of V8 engines represents an opportunity to reconnect with the DNA of this Championship, bringing back the sound, emotion and pure racing that is loved worldwide. Our vision is clear: lighter, simpler and more affordable cars that put driver skill at the heart of the competition," Ben Sulayem said, as quoted by the FIA.

"I want to thank all involved for their collaboration. This is an important step forward, and demonstrates what we can achieve when we work together to deliver the best possible future for our sport," he added.