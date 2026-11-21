MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 21 (IANS) Left-handed top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal said that surviving the first session unscathed on day three of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand was the key reason behind him stitching a 165-run partnership with KL Rahul.

Resuming at 159 for one, the Karnataka pair of Rahul and Padikkal batted through the morning without losing a wicket. Padikkal went on to make 80 off 175 balls in his first Test innings in New Zealand while Rahul top-scored with 136 off 290 balls India finished the day on 486/4, with a lead of 118 runs.

“Yeah, it was good. It's always great to get some runs. I think it was important that me and KL started off the day well. It was important that we didn't let them back into the game. And I think we did that pretty well today.

“Yeah, like I said, it was important that we got through that first session. I think if they were able to pick up a couple of wickets early, it would have put us in a bit of a difficult position.

“But I think that was the conversation, just building that partnership and taking it as deep as possible. And once we were able to do that, then it was our turn to put pressure back on them. And I think we did that well,” said Padikkal to broadcasters at the end of day's play.

Padikkal also admitted the pitch flattening out had surprised the Indians.“Yeah, definitely. I think we expected a lot, a lot of grass on the wicket. We expected a lot of movement. It's probably not panned out that way.

“It's been much flatter than we expected. But at the same time, it's important that you respect the conditions that are in front of you. I think it was important that we continue to score big.

“And that's the conversation in the dressing room as well. Everyone's really confident. Everyone's had a lot of preparation behind them coming into this Test match and that shows.”

On his first tour of the country, he said he had enjoyed playing at the Basin Reserve.“Yeah, it's a great ground. It's my first time in New Zealand. I really enjoyed being out here and this was a great venue to play cricket at. And hopefully we can continue to play some good cricket and get a win with us.”

Asked whether India had set themselves a particular target, Padikkal said the focus was on extending the lead one session at a time.“Not yet. We are not looking too far ahead. It's important that we take one session at a time. I think we are definitely in a really good position right now. But it's important that we really extend that lead as much as possible so that we can put more pressure on them.”

Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 55 off 62 balls at stumps, with nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj yet to score. With two days left, New Zealand's hopes of a win look slim. Unless India collapses, the hosts will most likely be batting again to save the match.