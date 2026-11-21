Trump Calls For Nuclear Arms Dialogue Among US, Russia, China
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States, Russia and China have a distinctive opportunity to lead discussions on limiting nuclear arsenals and preventing the potential use of such weapons, while also calling for peace in Ukraine.
Addressing the trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump emphasized the need for greater coordination among the three countries, which possess the world's largest nuclear capabilities.
"The world's three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia, and China (are) uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth, and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used," he said.
Trump acknowledged the challenges facing national leaders when considering nuclear disarmament, noting that abandoning thousands of weapons remains a complicated undertaking.
“Thousands of weapons, and you're supposed to give them up, and yet you have countries, in addition to us, in much smaller numbers, but they have nuclear weapons also,” he said.
"Once you have the nuclear weapons, it's very hard to not have them. It's very hard to give them up as a leader of a country," Trump added.
Addressing the trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump emphasized the need for greater coordination among the three countries, which possess the world's largest nuclear capabilities.
"The world's three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia, and China (are) uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth, and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used," he said.
Trump acknowledged the challenges facing national leaders when considering nuclear disarmament, noting that abandoning thousands of weapons remains a complicated undertaking.
“Thousands of weapons, and you're supposed to give them up, and yet you have countries, in addition to us, in much smaller numbers, but they have nuclear weapons also,” he said.
"Once you have the nuclear weapons, it's very hard to not have them. It's very hard to give them up as a leader of a country," Trump added.
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