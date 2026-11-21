Xi Says China, US, Russia Must Maintain Constructive Ties
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed on Thursday that maintaining "positive interactions" between China, the United States and Russia was an essential necessity rather than a matter of choice, as he joined US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen for historic trilateral discussions.
Xi described the gathering as a meeting of "groundbreaking significance," marking the first occasion on which the three leaders had met face to face.
"We are a community with a shared future. In this global village, major countries shoulder special responsibilities," he said.
Before moving into private negotiations, the three presidents delivered public statements during a media appearance that lasted around 15 minutes. Their subsequent closed-door meeting continued for approximately 55 minutes.
The leaders touched on several major international concerns, including nuclear disarmament, worldwide security and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Xi highlighted Beijing's efforts to strengthen its comprehensive strategic partnership with Moscow while working toward a constructive relationship with Washington based on strategic stability.
He also outlined China's vision for relations between major global powers, emphasizing the importance of "peaceful coexistence, overall stability and balanced development" as principles that could serve the interests of all participating countries and the international community.
Xi described the gathering as a meeting of "groundbreaking significance," marking the first occasion on which the three leaders had met face to face.
"We are a community with a shared future. In this global village, major countries shoulder special responsibilities," he said.
Before moving into private negotiations, the three presidents delivered public statements during a media appearance that lasted around 15 minutes. Their subsequent closed-door meeting continued for approximately 55 minutes.
The leaders touched on several major international concerns, including nuclear disarmament, worldwide security and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Xi highlighted Beijing's efforts to strengthen its comprehensive strategic partnership with Moscow while working toward a constructive relationship with Washington based on strategic stability.
He also outlined China's vision for relations between major global powers, emphasizing the importance of "peaceful coexistence, overall stability and balanced development" as principles that could serve the interests of all participating countries and the international community.
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