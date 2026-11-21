South Korea Reaches Record Export Milestone as AI Demand Boosts Chip Sales
(MENAFN) South Korea’s annual merchandise exports surpassed $1 trillion for the first time on Thursday, driven by growing global investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure that has strengthened demand for Korean-made semiconductors and computers.
Preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources showed that exports accumulated since the beginning of the year had exceeded the landmark figure. South Korea is now the fourth country to achieve this level, joining Germany, the United States and China. Its total exports amounted to $709.3 billion throughout 2025.
The country’s overseas shipments increased by 60.6% year-on-year, reaching $930 billion during the first 10 months of 2026. Semiconductor exports to China surged 234% to $124.3 billion, while shipments of chips to the United States jumped 450% to $55.4 billion over the same period.
According to the ministry, rising investment in AI has driven up the prices of DRAM and NAND memory chips while increasing demand for solid-state drives used in data centers. Export growth also extended beyond the semiconductor sector, with shipments of other products climbing 20% between January and October.
President Lee Jae Myung marked the achievement in a post on X, recalling how South Korea’s exports had expanded a hundredfold over approximately five decades. He also remembered the celebrations surrounding the country’s first milestone of $10 billion in exports.
Lee honored generations of workers who spent their early years operating sewing machines in clothing factories, producing shoes in glue-filled workshops and welding in shipyards. He also expressed appreciation for the workers and business leaders currently helping Korean products reach international markets.
Preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources showed that exports accumulated since the beginning of the year had exceeded the landmark figure. South Korea is now the fourth country to achieve this level, joining Germany, the United States and China. Its total exports amounted to $709.3 billion throughout 2025.
The country’s overseas shipments increased by 60.6% year-on-year, reaching $930 billion during the first 10 months of 2026. Semiconductor exports to China surged 234% to $124.3 billion, while shipments of chips to the United States jumped 450% to $55.4 billion over the same period.
According to the ministry, rising investment in AI has driven up the prices of DRAM and NAND memory chips while increasing demand for solid-state drives used in data centers. Export growth also extended beyond the semiconductor sector, with shipments of other products climbing 20% between January and October.
President Lee Jae Myung marked the achievement in a post on X, recalling how South Korea’s exports had expanded a hundredfold over approximately five decades. He also remembered the celebrations surrounding the country’s first milestone of $10 billion in exports.
Lee honored generations of workers who spent their early years operating sewing machines in clothing factories, producing shoes in glue-filled workshops and welding in shipyards. He also expressed appreciation for the workers and business leaders currently helping Korean products reach international markets.
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