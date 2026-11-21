MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Some of the world's brightest young minds gathered in Dubai this week to show how bold ideas can become real solutions to everyday problems.

As part of Dubai Future Week, 100 projects developed by university students and recent graduates from around the world went on display, transforming ideas into tangible responses to challenges in health, energy, resources, circular systems and the future of our cities.

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The projects ranged from a device that pulls gold out of old electronics to a wearable that keeps workers cool in extreme heat. Here are three that stood out.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Extracting gold from electronic waste

Old phones, computers and circuit boards are piling up around the world - and hidden inside them is gold. The problem is getting it out without using toxic chemicals like cyanide and mercury or burning huge amounts of energy.

Dr Najat Aldaqqa, Lead Researcher and Technology Developer in the Department of Chemistry at Khalifa University, has spent about two years developing a solution. Her team created a special porous material that selectively captures gold from the liquid produced when e-waste is processed.

"In Khalifa University we have developed a novel material, 2D porous material, that can selectively capture the gold from the electronic waste," she said. "Our innovative device can accelerate this capturing efficiency, reaching to get 99% of the gold from the solution within one hour."

The results are striking. "We have achieved recovering 5.2 grams of gold in one hour, and the purity is around 21K," she said. "And in terms of energy consumption, we need only 1 kilowatt per hour per gram of gold."

The process, called ReGold, also avoids the toxic chemicals used in traditional recovery. Tests showed more than 1,000-fold selectivity for gold over other metals, and the recovered material can be reused in high-value electronics - reducing the need to mine new gold.

Dr Aldaqqa is now looking for an industrial partner to take the project from the lab to commercial scale. "Currently we are looking for an industrial partner who can work with us to go through industrialisation and commercialisation of our product," she said.

A pregnancy test that gives you numbers

Most of us are used to at-home tests that simply say yes or no - like a COVID test or a pregnancy test. But many health conditions need more than that: doctors need to know how much of a marker is in your blood and whether that number is rising or falling.

That is the idea behind Della Dx, developed by researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Spokesperson Alexandra Patterson explained the challenge: "When you go to the clinical lab, oftentimes what they're looking for is not the presence and absence of a marker, but actually the number, or the quantification of a marker in your blood."

Della Dx uses cell-free biological systems - cellular machinery working outside a living cell - programmed to respond to specific proteins. When a target is detected, the test produces a colour change that indicates its concentration. The design is modular, meaning components can be swapped out for different markers in about four weeks.

The team's first focus is women's health, starting with early pregnancy. "One in five women will experience a miscarriage, and 80% of those miscarriages happen in the first trimester. But women only see their doctor once or twice during that period," Patterson said. The initial product will track HCG, the pregnancy hormone, which doubles every 48 to 72 hours in a healthy pregnancy.

The project represents about 12 years of work, with four publications and four patents. Patterson said the team hopes to reach the market in around five years, pending regulatory approval. "Lots of women are wanting this," she said. "This is a global problem, and so many people are saying, 'Is this on the market yet?' "Can I purchase this yet?"

A cooling collar for workers in extreme heat

For people who work outdoors or in factories, extreme heat is not just uncomfortable - it is dangerous. Mexar Vapour, developed by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, is an active cooling device worn around the neck, where it lowers skin temperature and helps reduce heat strain during physically demanding work.

An accompanying monitoring system provides real-time safety alerts and allows employers to monitor workers' heat exposure. The system was tested with construction workers in hot and humid conditions and could reduce the risk of heat-related illness while supporting safer, more productive workplaces.

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