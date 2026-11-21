Putin Says Three Powers Can Strengthen Global Security Through Cooperation
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia, China and the United States have the potential to play an important role in advancing international security and stability through cooperation grounded in mutual respect and shared interests.
Addressing trilateral discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, Putin stressed the importance of building stronger relations between the three major powers.
"I am convinced that Russia, China, and the US … can make a significant contribution to strengthening global security and stability, provided they engage in constructive, partnership-based cooperation rooted in mutual respect, equality, and a balance of interests," Putin said.
His comments came during the first-ever in-person trilateral gathering between the Russian, Chinese and American presidents. Earlier Thursday, the three leaders also participated in the plenary session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economic leaders' meeting.
Putin noted that the three countries share historical ties stemming from their victory in World War II, as well as what he described as a “shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and stability.”
He also pointed to overlapping interests in addressing regional disputes and conflicts, specifically highlighting the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
According to Putin, the conflict was among the issues discussed during his separate bilateral engagements with Xi and Trump in Shenzhen.
Addressing trilateral discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, Putin stressed the importance of building stronger relations between the three major powers.
"I am convinced that Russia, China, and the US … can make a significant contribution to strengthening global security and stability, provided they engage in constructive, partnership-based cooperation rooted in mutual respect, equality, and a balance of interests," Putin said.
His comments came during the first-ever in-person trilateral gathering between the Russian, Chinese and American presidents. Earlier Thursday, the three leaders also participated in the plenary session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economic leaders' meeting.
Putin noted that the three countries share historical ties stemming from their victory in World War II, as well as what he described as a “shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and stability.”
He also pointed to overlapping interests in addressing regional disputes and conflicts, specifically highlighting the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
According to Putin, the conflict was among the issues discussed during his separate bilateral engagements with Xi and Trump in Shenzhen.
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