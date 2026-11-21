Probe Links Netanyahu, Likud to Alleged Plan Targeting Arab Voters
(MENAFN) An investigation published Wednesday evening by Israeli public broadcaster KAN alleged that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party developed a strategy before the parliamentary elections to accuse Arab Israeli citizens of manipulating the voting results.
The elections, held on Oct. 27, resulted in Netanyahu's political bloc securing 53 seats in the 120-member parliament, while the opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot obtained 48 seats and Arab political parties won 19.
Eisenkot subsequently gained the backing of more lawmakers than Netanyahu and received the mandate to form a new government on Nov. 8.
According to the investigation, the alleged strategy was developed through a coordinated effort that originated within Netanyahu's office and extended to thousands of Likud representatives assigned to monitor polling stations across the country.
The report claimed that Likud had prepared for the possibility of losing the election by organizing a campaign several weeks before the vote that sought to place responsibility on Arab voters for a potential defeat.
Participation among Arab citizens reached 80%, exceeding the overall national turnout of 77.7%. The general participation rate represented the highest level recorded since 1999, according to figures from the Central Elections Committee.
Arab citizens account for approximately 21% of Israel's population, which exceeds 10 million people, the investigation reported.
The findings also noted that the campaign built around the allegation that “Arabs stole the elections” was not the first political initiative to target Arab Israeli citizens.
The elections, held on Oct. 27, resulted in Netanyahu's political bloc securing 53 seats in the 120-member parliament, while the opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot obtained 48 seats and Arab political parties won 19.
Eisenkot subsequently gained the backing of more lawmakers than Netanyahu and received the mandate to form a new government on Nov. 8.
According to the investigation, the alleged strategy was developed through a coordinated effort that originated within Netanyahu's office and extended to thousands of Likud representatives assigned to monitor polling stations across the country.
The report claimed that Likud had prepared for the possibility of losing the election by organizing a campaign several weeks before the vote that sought to place responsibility on Arab voters for a potential defeat.
Participation among Arab citizens reached 80%, exceeding the overall national turnout of 77.7%. The general participation rate represented the highest level recorded since 1999, according to figures from the Central Elections Committee.
Arab citizens account for approximately 21% of Israel's population, which exceeds 10 million people, the investigation reported.
The findings also noted that the campaign built around the allegation that “Arabs stole the elections” was not the first political initiative to target Arab Israeli citizens.
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