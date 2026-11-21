MENAFN - GetNews) A near-fatal heart attack leads to 33 extraordinary tales of surreal adventures, dark humour and the mysterious workings of the mind in Tim Westall's unconventional intensive-care memoir.

England, United Kingdom - Nov. 21, 2026 - Imagine waking up convinced you have attended Barack Obama's birthday party, undertaken a secret mission in Estonia or witnessed a group of hamsters establish a thriving business empire. For most people, these scenarios would belong firmly in the world of fiction. For British author Tim Westall, they formed part of an astonishing series of dreams experienced during his recovery from a life-threatening medical emergency.

His book, The Fentanyl Chronicles: Tales of Delirium from Intensive Care, invites readers into a world where hospital corridors transform into unexpected adventures, imagination overrides reality and even the most absurd experiences can reveal something meaningful about human nature.

Following a devastating heart attack in June 2024, Westall spent months receiving treatment at Harefield Hospital in England. His recovery involved extensive medical intervention, prolonged immobility and powerful medication administered for pain relief and sedation.

During his time in intensive care, Westall experienced remarkably vivid dreams that often felt indistinguishable from reality. He attributed much of this unusual dream activity to his experience of receiving fentanyl in a clinical setting.

Rather than letting these extraordinary episodes fade into memory, he decided to document them, creating a collection of 33 surreal accounts that blend personal experience with imaginative storytelling and unmistakably British humour.

A World Where Absolutely Anything Can Happen

Organised into four principal groups of dream narratives, The Fentanyl Chronicles takes readers on an unpredictable journey through hospitals, international destinations, unlikely heroic missions and a wonderfully peculiar animal kingdom.

In one adventure, Westall encounters a mysterious vampire-like figure named Karl, whose unsettling fascination with blood reflects the author's real-life discomfort with medical needles.

Elsewhere, he becomes involved in an improbable diplomatic mission in Estonia, where the prime minister's family includes a mermaid and a flying-fish son.

Other dreams feature a Norwegian musical group with Donald Trump on drums, an ambitious hamster leisure enterprise and an adventurous squid named Squidney who explores Britain using a modified Dalek.

Yet these bizarre adventures are only part of the book's appeal.

One especially poignant account,“Departure Lounge,” describes a mysterious, brightly illuminated waiting area and an encounter with a seriously ill friend. The episode introduces a more reflective dimension, exploring mortality, uncertainty and the emotional significance of life's smallest moments.

Meet Professor Pumpkin Pusspuss, the Unlikeliest Dream Analyst

Adding another layer of originality is Professor Pumpkin Pusspuss, a fictional feline dream analyst who offers witty interpretations after each story.

Through his humorous observations, readers encounter recurring themes of lost independence, anxiety, ambition, family relationships and the desire to return to normal life.

The professor's entertaining commentary also brings an intriguing psychological perspective to the collection, inviting readers to consider how personal memories, fears and everyday experiences can become entangled in dreams.

This unusual narrative approach distinguishes The Fentanyl Chronicles from traditional accounts of serious illness.

More Than a Collection of Strange Dreams

Beneath the comedy lies a genuine story of survival and personal transformation.

Westall's experiences reveal how profoundly illness can disrupt a person's identity, particularly when someone accustomed to an active, independent lifestyle suddenly becomes reliant on others for basic needs.

His reflections also acknowledge the dedication of Harefield Hospital's medical staff, the importance of his wife Donna's support and the renewed appreciation for family, friendship and everyday pleasures that followed his ordeal.

Ultimately, The Fentanyl Chronicles: Tales of Delirium from Intensive Care is a celebration of imagination, resilience and the human capacity to find moments of laughter even in extraordinary adversity.

The book offers an engaging read for fans of humorous memoirs, surreal storytelling, unconventional autobiographies and thought-provoking accounts of life after serious illness.

Availability

Discover the extraordinary world of Tim Westall's intensive-care dreams in The Fentanyl Chronicles: Tales of Delirium from Intensive Care, available now on Amazon.

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About the Author

Tim Westall is a British author, former amateur athlete and experienced professional whose career has included engineering, marketing, management consulting and teaching. Born in 1964 and based in South Buckinghamshire, England, he developed a passion for cycling, racketball, music and outdoor pursuits. Following a near-fatal heart attack in 2024, he began documenting his extraordinary intensive-care experiences, combining personal reflection, unusual dream narratives and observational humour in The Fentanyl Chronicles.

Book Name: The Fentanyl Chronicles

Author Name: Tim Westall

ISBN Number: 979-8248007417

Paperback Version: Click Here