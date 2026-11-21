In today's fast-paced industrial development, enterprises are seeking building solutions that balance fast construction, stable performance, flexible usability, and budget control. Traditional concrete factories are limited by long construction cycles, rigid structural layouts, and high maintenance costs, making them unable to adapt to the iterative upgrading of modern industries. Our Prefabricated Steel structure factory buildings stand out as a modern, high-performance industrial choice, widely applied in manufacturing workshops, storage warehouses, logistics centers, industrial parks, and comprehensive industrial plants.

Superior material quality is the core of building reliability. We adopt high-strength national standard steel, including galvanized and painted H-beams, steel columns, and purlins, with excellent load-bearing capacity and structural stability. Different from ordinary building materials, our steel components undergo strict anti-rust, anti-corrosion and fire-retardant treatments, effectively resisting harsh weather conditions such as strong winds, heavy rain, snow accumulation and seismic impacts.

Flexible spatial design is another major advantage of steel structure factories. The lightweight and high-strength characteristics of steel realize large-span, column-free internal space, which perfectly meets the operational needs of production lines, large mechanical equipment placement, cargo stacking and vehicle turnover. All building parameters, including workshop height, bay width, door and window positions, ventilation and lighting systems, can be fully customized according to customers' industry attributes and production scales. Meanwhile, the structure is compatible with industrial cranes, thermal insulation layers, fireproof partitions and drainage systems, achieving personalized and functional industrial space customization.

Prefabricated modular construction brings unprecedented efficiency and economic benefits. All steel components are precisely pre-produced and processed in the factory, with only on-site assembly required. This construction mode shortens the overall project cycle by 40%–60% compared with traditional concrete buildings, helping enterprises put production into operation in advance and seize market opportunities. In addition, the steel structure is lightweight, which effectively reduces foundation construction costs; all materials are environmentally friendly, recyclable and low-pollution, conforming to global green industrial development standards.

We provide one-stop full-cycle services covering professional design, precise production, standardized transportation, on-site installation and perfect after-sales support. Whether it is small-scale processing workshops or large-scale industrial park buildings, we can deliver high-quality, stable and reliable steel structure solutions. If you are looking for a time-saving, cost-effective and high-durability industrial building, our steel structure factory is your most trustworthy choice to empower stable and long-term enterprise development.

About Us

Honglu Group, mainly focuses on the manufacturing of high-quality steel structure and the R&D of prefabricated technology in Hefei of Anhui Province, established in 2002 and listed in 2011 (stock code: 002541), with registered capital of RMB523 Millions and more than 20,000 employees.