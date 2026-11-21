MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: Police have launched a crackdown on aerial firing at wedding ceremonies under the clear directives of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar and a zero-tolerance policy.

Police teams conducted immediate operations in the jurisdictions of Chamkani, Badaber, Urmar and Inqilab police stations, arresting 14 people allegedly involved in aerial firing. The arrested suspects include five grooms.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Muslim, Sanaullah, Nizam, Jamshed Ali, Hazrat Nabi, Hassan Khan, Kashif, Naeem Khan, Muhammad Hussain, Baseer Khan, Muhammad Hamza and Ubaid.

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Police also recovered weapons allegedly used in the aerial firing.

According to police, cases have been registered against the arrested suspects, and further investigations are underway.

Peshawar Police have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone endangering the lives of others in the name of celebrating weddings. Those involved in aerial firing will face legal consequences under the law.