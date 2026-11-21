Cyberattack Raises Concerns Over Possible Exposure of EU Commission Data
(MENAFN) A cyberattack targeting the European Commission may have resulted in the exposure of substantial amounts of personal information, according to reports published Thursday, citing an EU official.
The Commission believes it has successfully contained most of the malicious activity, although officials have yet to establish the full scale of the potential data breach or determine how much information may have been affected.
"The European Commission has taken the necessary steps in response to a detected cyber campaign," commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier told Politico.
He also confirmed that specific systems had been targeted during the incident and that the institution had followed its established procedures to notify the individuals concerned.
"Individual systems were targeted and, in line with our standard practice, we have informed those concerned," he added.
The Commission believes it has successfully contained most of the malicious activity, although officials have yet to establish the full scale of the potential data breach or determine how much information may have been affected.
"The European Commission has taken the necessary steps in response to a detected cyber campaign," commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier told Politico.
He also confirmed that specific systems had been targeted during the incident and that the institution had followed its established procedures to notify the individuals concerned.
"Individual systems were targeted and, in line with our standard practice, we have informed those concerned," he added.
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