MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan has said that Imran Khan, the party's founder, is the only leader who supports the rights of smaller provinces, not Nawaz Sharif or Asif Ali Zardari.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that if Imran Khan stands with the system, there will be no need for a referendum. He added that the system should directly engage in talks with the PTI founder.

Criticising Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Ali Muhammad Khan said that although Bilawal was making positive statements, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) itself had imposed governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, despite highlighting the alleged injustices taking place there.

Also Read: Five Grooms Among 14 Arrested in Peshawar Crackdown on Wedding Gunfire

He said Bilawal had only started noticing the alleged injustices against Imran Khan to save his own political position, adding that the nation was not ready to accept such political theatrics.

Ali Muhammad Khan further said that if Bilawal Bhutto was sincere about his statements, he should ask his governor to step aside. He added that Bilawal's political "voltage" had already dropped from 440 to 140.