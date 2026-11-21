MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Cold and dry weather is expected to prevail across most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, while the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast fog in the plains during the morning hours.

According to the Met Department, upper districts of the province are likely to remain cloudy, with snowfall expected in Chitral and Upper Dir.

In Peshawar, the sky is completely overcast, while the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 176. The humidity level stood at 87 per cent.

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The Met Department reported that Peshawar recorded a minimum temperature of 9°C and a maximum of 27°C. Temperatures are expected to remain around 24°C in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the temperature was recorded at 2°C in Kalam, 3°C in Chitral and 7°C in Malam Jabba.