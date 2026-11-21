Cold Weather, Morning Fog And Possible Snowfall Expected Across KP
According to the Met Department, upper districts of the province are likely to remain cloudy, with snowfall expected in Chitral and Upper Dir.
In Peshawar, the sky is completely overcast, while the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 176. The humidity level stood at 87 per cent.
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The Met Department reported that Peshawar recorded a minimum temperature of 9°C and a maximum of 27°C. Temperatures are expected to remain around 24°C in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the temperature was recorded at 2°C in Kalam, 3°C in Chitral and 7°C in Malam Jabba.
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