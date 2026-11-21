Russian Army Loses Another 1,730 Personnel, Two Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine
The Russian army has also lost 2,485 tanks, 25,884 armoured combat vehicles (+24), 52,595 artillery systems (+21), 2,289 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) (+1), 1,767 air defense systems (+2), 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,203 ground robotic systems (+7), 615,411 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) (+1,065), 5,278 cruise missiles (+82), 35 ships and boats, two submarines, 177,819 vehicles and fuel trucks (+283), and 4,921 units of special equipment (+2).
The figures are being updated.Read also: Russia unlikely to increase traffic on Kerch Bridge even after repairs – Pletenchuk
As Ukrinform previously reported, as of 22:00 on November 20, there had been 157 combat engagements along the front line. The Pokrovsk direction remained the hottest area, with Russian forces launching 16 attacks.
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