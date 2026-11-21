Injury Toll After Russian Attacks In Kharkiv Region Rises To 11, Including Two Children
"Kharkiv region: 11 people, including two children, were injured as a result of a Russian attack," the statement said.
Russian forces attacked a five-storey residential building in the settlement of Solonytsivka with a strike drone. A fire broke out, covering an area of 250 square metres. Apartments on the fourth and fifth floors, as well as part of the technical floor, caught fire.Read also: More than 50 settlements without electricity in Sarny district following Russian attack
Other apartment blocks, private houses, summer cottages and passenger cars were also damaged.
SES units worked at the scene, including search-and-rescue dog handlers, bomb disposal specialists, psychologists, community rescue officers and local firefighters.
As previously reported, nine people were injured in Russian strikes in Kharkiv and the surrounding region on Friday, November 20.
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