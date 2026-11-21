Vietnamese Singer Performs Famous Azerbaijani Song At Official Dinner In Hanoi
A Vietnamese singer performed a famous Azerbaijani song, widely known as "Ey Vətən" (O, Homeland), during an official dinner held as part of President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Vietnam.
The performance was highlighted by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, in a post on his X account.
"The famous song of ours, better known among the public as“Ey Vətən” (“O Homeland”), performed by a Vietnamese singer at an official banquet during President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Vietnam. Excellent pronunciation and a beautiful performance!
Its full title is“Nəğmə dolu bir ürəyəm” (“I Am a Heart Full of Song”), composed by Elza Ibrahimova," he wrote.
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