MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TEHRAN, Nov 21 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- Iran is ready to hold expert-level talks with the United States (US) on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and to shorten the timeline for implementing its proposal, provided Washington is willing to reach an agreement with Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's statement that Washington did not need a deal with Tehran, Araghchi said Iran had received no response from the US.

He said Tehran wanted Washington to make clear that it was seeking an agreement with Iran and provide a set of confidence-building measures.

“If they meet these two conditions, we are ready to discuss this project and how to implement it with the American side. Our demand is transparent: the seven conditions we put forward must be met for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen.

“Of course, if the Americans have their own proposals and views on how to implement these conditions, we are open to dialogue,” the minister said in an interview with the Iranian newspaper Iran.

He said Tehran and Washington could discuss how to put the various issues in writing and what form an agreement satisfying both sides could take.

“For example, if they want to change the timeline [for implementing Iran's conditions] from two days to one day or even two hours, that is not an issue for us. All that matters is that our demands are met. If they are met, the Strait of Hormuz will open,” Araghchi said.

He added that Iran was also ready to hold expert-level talks to discuss the details and practical arrangements for implementing the conditions.

Under Tehran's current two-day proposal for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Iran is prepared to open the waterway to shipping on the second day after the US meets its demands, while also beginning negotiations on that day, Araghchi said.

The demands include, in particular, the lifting of the latest US restrictive measures against Iran.

He recalled that the Islamabad memorandum had envisaged the start of negotiations between Iran and the US 60 days after its implementation.

However, the memorandum“is no longer on the table”, Araghchi said, adding that its principles could still serve as the basis for a possible agreement with Washington.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI