MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BAKU, Nov 21 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Azerbaijan climbed 36 places to 38th in the 2026 United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI), one of the biggest improvements in the ranking, compared with 74th in 2024, the country's Innovation and Digital Development Agency said on Friday, reported Xinhua.

Azerbaijan's EGDI score rose by 16.3 per cent to 0.8847, from 0.7607 in 2024.

The country retained its "Very High EGDI" status and advanced to the V3 rating class, alongside countries including Austria, Japan, Canada and Israel.

Azerbaijan improved its performance across all three EGDI components: online services, telecommunications infrastructure and human capital.

Its strongest progress was in the Online Services Index (OSI), where it climbed 56 places to 11th, from 67th in 2024.

In the OSI, Azerbaijan ranked ahead of Britain, Iceland, the United States (US), Canada and Norway, which placed 12th, 16th, 18th, 20th and 22nd, respectively.

It ranked first in the institutional framework sub-index and 10th in the service provision sub-index, sharing the latter position with Estonia, which ranked eighth overall in the EGDI.

The agency attributed the progress to Azerbaijan's digital transformation efforts, including making digitalisation a national policy priority, developing strategic and institutional frameworks, and strengthening coordination among government bodies.

Published every two years by the United Nations (UN) Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the EGDI assesses digital government development across three dimensions: online services, telecommunications infrastructure and human capital.

--NNN-XINHUA