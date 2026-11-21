MENAFN - Nam News Network)

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (NNN-dpa) -- Germany's largest trade union, IG Metall, pressed ahead with 24-hour strikes on Friday despite a fresh offer of talks from employers, with thousands of workers downing tools at dozens of companies, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

The main areas affected included Bavaria's automotive industry, with production at BMW and Audi plants disrupted, as well as shipyards in northern Germany.

Initial feedback from the sites indicated that the latest 24-hour action had been effective, according to the union.

“Our members stand united behind our demands,” said Daniel Friedrich, district manager and chief negotiator for IG Metall Kuste, which represents the northern coastal region.“On Monday, we will continue the 24-hour strikes at more companies.”

The union also planned work stoppages at Opel and Ford plants in its central region, while its Berlin-Brandenburg branch announced strikes for Tuesday.

IG Metall is resorting to 24-hour strikes for the first time in eight years as it seeks a five per cent pay rise for employees over a 12-month period, as well as agreements to safeguard jobs and industrial sites.

Employers argue that, given the current economic situation, jobs, entire production sites and future investment are at risk if their offer is rejected.

The offer includes a one-off payment for the coming year and a phased pay increase of 1.3 per cent in 2028.

Employers' associations defended the offer, which falls below the general rate of inflation, citing high operating costs and the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs.

They warned that further losses could follow if economic conditions remain difficult.

Nationwide, around 3.7 million people work under the terms of the industry-wide collective bargaining agreement.

The sector encompasses major industrial branches, including automotive manufacturing, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and metal production.

--NNN-dpa